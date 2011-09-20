‘Fast Five’ helmer Justin Lin drops out of directing ‘Terminator’

Fresh off the huge success of “Fast Five”, director Justin Lin is a hot property in Hollywood at the moment – even parlaying the action sequel’s boffo box-office into a helming gig on the next two “Terminator” installments. Unfortunately, however, it looks as if he might not get to work on the project after all. The reason? Pesky, pesky scheduling difficulties.
Indeed, as Deadline is reporting, Lin had no choice but to exit the project – which he has been developing closely with producer Megan Ellison and original star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the last several months – after his two collaborators set a late 2012 start date for the first of two planned sequels. That conflicts with the shooting schedule for the next “Fast and the Furious” installment, which Lin is contracted to direct.
Nevertheless, Lin still seems to be holding out hope that Ellison and Schwarzenegger will come to their senses and wait until he’s finished work on the sixth “F&F” entry, as he’s reportedly left the door open to return if they push back the start date.
The in-demand director recently faced a similar scheduling conundrum on the upcoming “Highlander” reboot, on which he was subsequently replaced by “28 Weeks Later” helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.
However, as Deadline notes, Ellison still hasn’t attached a writer to pen the first “Terminator” script or partnered up with a studio – meaning that unless there’s more concrete movement on the project soon, it may not even be ready to start production by fourth quarter 2012 anyway.
Ellison’s Annapruna Films bought the rights to the “Terminator” franchise for $20 million at this year’s Cannes Film Festival following a fierce bidding war with Lionsgate. The futuristic action series could certainly use a reboot, as the last sequel, 2009’s “Terminator: Salvation”, was considered a critical and commercial disappointment.
The first four entries in the “Terminator” franchise have collectively grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.
4th quarter 2012 is a long time away. If they can get a high profile writer and with Arnold onboard a studio will pick this up quickly. Isn’t Universal distributing?
No. Universal was reportedly interested (along with several other studios), but there’s still no distributor on board.
I though Chris Morgan was polishing a script by Bill Wisher.
Wisher had a treatment for the next two sequels and Morgan was rumored to be writing a new script given his previous collaborations with Lin, but that was never formally confirmed.
Joss Whedon has always talked about wanting to direct a Terminator film. With “The Avengers” on his résumé, perhaps he has a shot.
That would be great. I bet before the Avengers he would have been not liked by the fans, but after 2012 he’ll be a favorite. Also after Avengers his stock will rise so they better get him quick.
@Ceggertsen Thanks after I posted I saw that, so it was a deal Lin/Morgan. Lin is not 100% out so if he is back Morgan could still write, right? Why can’t Wisher just write the scripts for both movies.
What about Universal are they involved?
My guess would be a 2014 release. We have Whedon, who else could direct how about R. Scott or Besson?
Joss Whedon would be my top choice. Other directors I think would deliver interesting takes on the Terminator series: Paul Thomas Anderson, Darren Aronofsky, Luc Besson, Brad Bird, David Fincher, Nicolas Winding Refn, Quentin Tarantino, Matthew Vaughn.