‘Fast Five’ sequel scheduled for Memorial Day 2013

Get ready for another for high-speed adventure with Toretto and his crew. Universal has staked out Memorial Day, May 24, 2013 for the sixth film in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Earlier this year, it was reported that star Vin Diesel came back to the “Fast and Furious” series only if a trilogy of new films were part of the deal.

Diesel is back on board for the film, but the rest of the cast isn’t set yet. But the film will likely retain many of the players from this year’s hit “Fast Five.” It co-starred Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Paul Walker and Ludacris. The final scene of that film hinted at the return of series regular Michelle Rodriguez as well.

“Fast Five” scribe Chris Morgan is currently working on the script.

“Fast Five” has grossed nearly $600 million worldwide.