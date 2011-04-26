‘Fast Five’ star Paul Walker revs up ‘Vehicle 19’ as next film

04.26.11 7 years ago

With “Fast Five” opening this weekend in the U.S. and already earning big bucks overseas, star Paul Walker has selected his next starring role will be “Vehicle 19,” reports Variety.

The film centers on an American ex-con (Walker) who unwittingly becomes involved in a police corruption conspiracy after traveling to South Africa.

“Vehicle 19” is being written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, and will shoot in South Africa this summer.

Walker will also executive produce the film, with Pete Safran and Ryan Haidarian producing and Gary King of Picture Tree co-producing.

After starring in the first two “Fast” films, Walker passed on “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” but re-joined (along with Vin Diesel) the franchise with 2009’s “Fast and Furious.” He’s also recently been seen in “Takers,” with Hayden Christensen, T.I. and Matt Dillon.

