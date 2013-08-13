‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘Les Miserables’ propel Universal to record box office

Universal has had a banner year at the globe box office.

The studio today announced that it has earned over $1.8 billion at the international box office so far in 2013, making it the studio’s biggest year in history.

Such global hits as the Oscar-winning late-2012 release “Les Misérables” ($293 million), the Vin Diesel-powered franchise film “Fast & Furious 6” ($544.4 million) and the animated sequel “Despicable Me 2” ($410 million) led the charge.

Smaller grossers such as the low-budget horror film “Mama” ($75.9 million) and the Tom Cruise sci-fi pic “Oblivion” ($197.1 million) also helped Universal reach their personal best at the box office. But that’s not all — the studio still has 14 more films scheduled to be released by the end of the year, including “Riddick” and “Rush.”

Universal’s previous record was set just last year when the studio grossed $1.79 billion with such films as “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “Ted.”