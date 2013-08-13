‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘Les Miserables’ propel Universal to record box office

08.13.13 5 years ago

Universal has had a banner year at the globe box office.

The studio today announced that it has earned over $1.8 billion at the international box office so far in 2013, making it the studio’s biggest year in history.  

Such global hits as the Oscar-winning late-2012 release “Les Misérables” ($293 million), the Vin Diesel-powered franchise film “Fast & Furious 6” ($544.4 million) and the animated sequel “Despicable Me 2” ($410 million) led the charge.

Smaller grossers such as the low-budget horror film “Mama” ($75.9 million) and the Tom Cruise sci-fi pic “Oblivion” ($197.1 million) also helped Universal reach their personal best at the box office. But that’s not all — the studio still has 14 more films scheduled to be released by the end of the year, including “Riddick” and “Rush.”

Universal’s previous record was set just last year when the studio grossed $1.79 billion with such films as “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “Ted.” 

 

Around The Web

TAGSbox officedespicable me 2Fast & Furious 6LES MISERABLESMAMAoblivionUNIVERSAL PICTURES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP