‘Fast & Furious 7′ cars previewed in Ludacris’ set video

09.24.13 5 years ago

“Fast & Furious 7” won’t be in theaters for almost a year, but Ludacris just can’t wait to show you some of the cars that will be destroyed in the film once he, Vin Diesel and the other stars get back behind the wheel. 

The rapper-actor (AKA Chris Bridges) posted a quick video look at the sevenquel’s star cars on Instagram.

Panning around the set, Luda previews enough muscle cars, armored Hummers, and souped-up, tricked-out, high-speed roadsters to make the cast of “Rush” green with envy. Needless to say, your parents’ old family station wagon isn’t among them.

Check out the video here:

Some of the autos looks somewhat familiar, but “FF7” will doubtlessly be unveiling some new wheels as well. Which car is your favorite?

“Fast 7” also stars Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Lucas Black, Tony Jaa, Djimon Hounsou, and Kurt Russell. James Wan (“The Conjuring”) is directing in franchise veteran Justin Lin’s stead. 

“Fast & Furious 7” races into theaters July 11, 2014.

