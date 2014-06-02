Charli XCX’s music video goes ‘Boom Clap’ for ‘Fault in Our Stars’

06.02.14 4 years ago

Undoubtedly, “Fault in Our Stars” fans are gonna feel their heart go “Boom Clap” with the movie's release. Charli XCX's new song is here to just help that whole thing along.

The songwriter/producer dropped the music video for “Boom Clap” today, giving a taste of sweet, fated kisses between Shailene Woodley's Hazel and Ansel Elgort's Gus for the John Boone-directed adaptation. The clip was shot in Amsterdam, which is the same setting as the film.

“Boom Clap” is one of the original songs featured on “The Fault in Our Stars” soundtrack, which is out now ahead of the movie's June 6 release date. The tracklist also includes contributions from Jake Bugg, Ed Sheeran, Ray Lamontagne, Lykke Li, M83 and more. The set bowed at No. 8 on The Billboard 200 and may rise after the film premieres in the U.S.

Charli XCX is helping to lead the singles charts right now with her collaboration on Iggy Azalea's tally-topping “Fancy”; she is currently at work on her second album.

