You may not know Alejandro Edda by name…yet. But we gurantee that by 2017 he will be a household name.

It doesn't hurt that he just did a stint on season two of Fear The Walking Dead or that he just wrapped a film with Tom Cruise!

We were lucky enough to get him into the studio to chat about his experiences on the hit AMC show and what it was like to be embraced by The Walking Dead fanbase.

Keep your eye on this guy.