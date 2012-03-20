Feist announces more tour dates, including a stop with Bon Iver

Don’t count Feist in as your dinner date, because she’s busy through August.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has added even more dates to her busy touring schedule this spring and summer, kicking things off on April 14 for a double-weekend at Coachella, and taking “Metals” overseas at the tail-end in August.
 
She is confirmed to perform with Bon Iver at the TCC Arena in Tuscon on April 23 and on May 31 at the legendary Red Rocks in Colorado. She’s added the ever-excellent Low Anthem on for some new stops in June. Timber Timbre also remains on for select dates.
 
As previously reported, Feist is on the sked for many major music festivals, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork and New Orleans Jazz Fest. Perhaps she’ll be announcing a Coachella side-show soon?
 
More new music is on the way, as she preps the Record Store Day drop of her split 7″ with unlikely collaborators Mastodon. She will be covering “Black Tongue” as they play her “A Commotion” on the April 21 release.
 
“So backstage I”m thinking about letting these two worlds collide, how they should collide, so I”m like ‘How about ‘Metals” meeting metal?”” Feist explained to HitFix back in October, on the early stages of planning the single.
 
Here are Feist’s tour dates (newly announced dates in bold):

April 14th              Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21st               Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 22nd              Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre*
April 23rd                    Tucson @ TCC Arena #
April 25th                    Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theatre*
April 26th                   Austin, TX @ Stubb’s: Outdoors*
April 28th         New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
April 30th         Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre*
May 1st            Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium*
May 2nd           Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*
May 3rd            Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium@ Progress Energy Center for the Performing Arts*
May 5th                 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*                          
May 7th                 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues*
May 8th                 Philadelphia, PA @ Academy Of Music*
May 9th                 Washington, DC @ The Strathmore*
May 11th               Burlington, VT @ The Flynn Theater*
May 28th              George, WA @ Sasquatch
May 29th              Boise @ Idaho Botanical Garden
May 31st               Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #
June 2nd                Minneapolis @ Zoo Amphitheater %
June 3rd                Madison @ Orpheum %
June 5th                Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Summer Festival %
June 6th                Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center %
June 8th                Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 22nd             Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
June 23rd              Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatoon Jazz Festival
July 4th                  Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 13th               Chicago @ Pitchfork Festival
July 14th               Pittsburgh @ Stage AE
August 4th           Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
August 8th            Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
August 10th         Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
August 12th         Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
August 15th         Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark
August 16th         Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
August 17th         Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival
August 19th          Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival
August 21st          Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
August 22nd         Stuttgart, Germany @ Freilichtbuhne Killesberg
                # With Bon Iver
                * With Timber Timbre
                % With The Low Anthem
 

