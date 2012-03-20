Feist announces more tour dates, including a stop with Bon Iver

Don’t count Feist in as your dinner date, because she’s busy through August.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has added even more dates to her busy touring schedule this spring and summer, kicking things off on April 14 for a double-weekend at Coachella, and taking “Metals” overseas at the tail-end in August.

She is confirmed to perform with Bon Iver at the TCC Arena in Tuscon on April 23 and on May 31 at the legendary Red Rocks in Colorado. She’s added the ever-excellent Low Anthem on for some new stops in June. Timber Timbre also remains on for select dates.

More new music is on the way, as she preps the Record Store Day drop of her split 7″ with unlikely collaborators Mastodon . She will be covering “Black Tongue” as they play her “A Commotion” on the April 21 release.

“So backstage I”m thinking about letting these two worlds collide, how they should collide, so I”m like ‘How about ‘Metals” meeting metal?”” Feist explained to HitFix back in October , on the early stages of planning the single.

Here are Feist’s tour dates (newly announced dates in bold): April 14th Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21st Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 22nd Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre*

April 23rd Tucson @ TCC Arena #

April 25th Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theatre *

April 26th Austin, TX @ Stubb’s: Outdoors*

April 28th New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 30th Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre*

May 1st Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium*

May 2nd Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

May 3rd Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium@ Progress Energy Center for the Performing Arts*

May 5th New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

May 7th Boston, MA @ House Of Blues*

May 8th Philadelphia, PA @ Academy Of Music*

May 9th Washington, DC @ The Strathmore*

May 11th Burlington, VT @ The Flynn Theater*

May 28th George, WA @ Sasquatch

May 29th Boise @ Idaho Botanical Garden

May 31st Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #

June 2nd Minneapolis @ Zoo Amphitheater %

June 3rd Madison @ Orpheum %

June 5th Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Summer Festival %

June 6th Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center %

June 8th Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 22nd Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

June 23rd Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatoon Jazz Festival

July 4th Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 13th Chicago @ Pitchfork Festival

July 14th Pittsburgh @ Stage AE

August 4th Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

August 8th Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

August 10th Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

August 12th Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

August 15th Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

August 16th Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

August 17th Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival

August 19th Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

August 21st Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

August 22nd Stuttgart, Germany @ Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

# With Bon Iver

* With Timber Timbre