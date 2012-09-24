Feist beats out Drake for Polaris Music Prize

09.25.12

Feist has won the 2012 Polaris Music Prize.

Beating out shortlist competitors including Drake, Japandroids and Handsome Furs, the Canadian singer-songwriter was awarded the honor this evening for her album “Metals,” which received widespread acclaim and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 last June.

Feist took home $30,000 for winning the prize – given out each year to the best full-length Canadian album based on artistic merit, as voted on by a jury – with the nine other shortlisted performers each receiving $2,000.

The announcement was made at tonight’s Polaris Gala, which was held at the Concert Hall Studios at Bell Media’s Masonic Temple in downtown Toronto and featured performances by Feist and fellow nominees Cadence Weapon, Cold Specks, Kathleen Edwards, Fucked Up and Grimes.

“Polaris is asking me for a quote…. I haven’t had a second to consider how to talk about this yet, but what I want to say is thank you to the people who really listened to my record,” said Feist. “I’m genuinely grateful from one solitary listener to another. Honestly, thanks.”

This is Feist’s first Polaris win following two previous nominations.

Below you can find the full Polaris Shortlist.

Do you feel Feist is deserving of the win? Sound off below.

The 2012 Polaris Music Prize Short List:

Cadence Weapon – Hope In Dirt City
Cold Specks – I Predict A Graceful Expulsion
Drake – Take Care
Kathleen Edwards – Voyageur
Feist – Metals
Fucked Up – David Comes To Life
Grimes – Visions
Handsome Furs – Sound Kapital
Japandroids – Celebration Rock
YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN – YT//ST

