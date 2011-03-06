Film Nerd 2.0: Toshi and Allen encounter high adventure with ‘The Goonies’ on Blu-ray

Why do we share movies with our children?
It’s a question worth asking as I finally return to this column. It’s the question that originally motivated me to turn this into a regular feature on the site, but we’ve never actually discussed that idea head-on.
So why? What is it that I hope to accomplish by sharing movies with my little boys? I think for some people, maybe even many people, TV and movies are just placeholders, something to have on, and there’s very little thought that goes into it. People seem to trust brand names and take the path of least resistance when it comes to picking what they show their kids. Anything Disney gets an automatic pass, and there are channels like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network that people seem happy to turn on and just trust without watching along with their kids.
And I’ve met people who are genuinely good-hearted about trying to mold their kids into carbon copies of themselves, tiny mirrors of their own taste. There’s no malice in it, and there’s nothing wrong with it, but it’s not for me. I feel strongly that my job is to educate my kids about what images mean, to set a context for them so they can deal with what they watch, and to lay out a buffet of choices, then help them follow their own interests.
It has been almost exactly six months since the publication of the last Film Nerd 2.0 column, and that’s because my kids were out of town for most of that time with their mom. That’s a long time, especially when you’re talking about kids who are under six years old. My oldest son Toshi is going to turn six in July, and his little brother Allen will turn three next month. When they’re this age, spending four and a half months apart can feel like a lifetime, and I’ll be honest… it almost broke me. It wasn’t just bad for me, though. I can tell that it was hard on them as well.
Toshi, for example, is already somewhat movie-mad. He knows what he loves, and he knows what he wants to watch, and he has a pretty good sense of what he is or isn’t ready to see. He’s willing to have real conversations with me about what he watches, what it means, what impact it has on him. And when they left for Argentina, Toshi had a total of six movies with him. Six movies that he’d already seen before he left town. So the way he likes to watch films, that lasted him about a week, and then he started to climb the walls. When he’d call home to talk to me, he’d ask me to read him all the titles on the shelf of things that had arrived since they left. He’d ask me to describe them. It was like reading decadent food reviews to a starving man, and it broke my heart a little bit every time. Still, it gave him something to plan for when he got home, and the thought of that probably helped both of us focus on the end of the trip instead of the time away.
Allen wasn’t really interested in movies yet. For him, watching a movie meant sitting with his brother and me and playing tickle games. Purely about the connection, and never about the movie. Which is fine, of course. I wanted him to feel welcome, included, and when he was in the room, we made sure whatever was on as appropriate for him as well as for Toshi. Like Toshi, he would sit and watch movie trailers on the computer with me, and the first trailer that drove him crazy was the first trailer for “Rango”. This one, to be specific:
And by the time he left in September for his trip, he had watched that “Rango” trailer about 10 bazillion times, and he would act it out along with it, and he would laaaaaugh, laugh like a little drunk man, just out of control. And since the trailer for the film gave the release date as March 4, I took it as a sign that he would probably see his first film in a theater the same week as his third birthday. I don’t think he minded the trip to Argentina. He didn’t miss TV and movies the same way Toshi did. He just didn’t care about it. From the moment he got back from the trip, though, I saw that his attention had shifted, and he was now interested in what was on the screen. He had the need to talk his ways through everything, even if he was seeing it with someone else, so I figured we needed to try a few movies at home where we explained the rules about being quiet to see if his attention span was ready or not, and I wanted to give Toshi a chance to pick the film he wanted to see first off of that stack he’d been dreaming about during his trip.
It took about 20 seconds for him to spot the giant “Goonies” Blu-ray box on the shelf, and pick that one as the only thing he cared about seeing.
I’ve gotten used to the idea that I stand apart from a big chunk of fandom when it comes to the subject of “The Goonies.” When it came out originally, I was 15, and while I could appreciate the almost magnetic pull of the central fantasy idea of a bunch of friends finding a treasure map, the execution of the film set me on edge. I thought it was noisy, sloppy, and surprisingly unexciting given the premise. It felt very set-bound and small, and the punchlines were so broad and loud that the whole thing just bounced right off of me. I dismissed it on my first viewing, and none of my friends were particularly taken with it, so when I finally realized just how big the cult of “Goonies” was years later, after I’d been online for a while, I was genuinely surprised. Yet year after year, I meet people who consider it one of the formative films of their childhood moviegoing diet, and I can see how much it means to them. Revisiting the film has not improved my opinion of it over time, but the last thing I wanted to do was veto the movie because it wasn’t my cup of tea. If that’s what Toshi picked, then I was determined to screen it with the same sort of reverence I screen my own favorites for him.
That’s a big part of not forcing my opinion on them. I don’t mind letting them know when I’m really excited about a movie I’m about to show them. But I really don’t want to show them something and start by telling them I don’t like it or it’s no good. They’ll never form their own opinions that way. I don’t want to hear my own thoughts just echoed back to me. I want them to learn to tell me what they like and why. The most important part of being an engaged viewer is articulating your feelings and reactions and not just being a mimic. So when I was putting “The Goonies” in, we looked at the miniature reproduction of the souvenir magazine that was published back in ’85, and I talked to the boys about who the Goonies are in the film, poor kids who are about to lose their homes.
It’s interesting watching the film right now, as we deal with the real-world economic collapse of the middle class, and there are kids who Toshi knows at school who have faced the loss of their homes and other major hardships. If nothing else, his generation is going to grow up aware of just how bad things can get financially, and we’ll see what that does to them as people. It informed the conversation we had before the film, certainly, and as we started the film, the boys were ready. What I forgot to warn Toshi about is that he’s actually met and had lunch with one of the Fratellis, the bad guys in the movie. When I first moved to Northridge, Robert Davi asked us out to lunch so he could share some thoughts on the area with us. He’s lived out here for years, and he’s got his favorite spots, one of which he invited us to for a meal. When Robert showed up a few minutes into the movie, Toshi flipped out, repeatedly pointing out to me that he knew that guy. “We had pizza with him!” he kept insisting.
They settled in quickly, though, and while I still find the film insufferable due largely to the casting and the way Donner directed the kids to constantly talk over one another, it worked like magic with my boys. They were engrossed from the very beginning, and every bit of peril faced by Mikey and Data and Chunk and the others as they make their way through the various spots described on the map left by One-Eyed Willie was met with an appropriate reaction. When Sloth finally showed up, they were scared until the big reveal of his true nature, and then they cheered him every time he showed up onscreen.
And while I’m not a fan of the film, there are grace notes in the way it was put together that elevate it at times and suggest the film that the fans insist it is. One of those is the scene where they realize they’re in a wishing well, and they start to pocket the coins they find until Martha Plimpton points out that they can’t take them because each coin is someone’s wish. Corey Feldman says he’s keeping his coins because they are all wishes of his that never came true, and now he’s taking them back. It’s an elegant moment in the script by Chris Columbus, and Feldman nails the anger of the moment, makes it feel true. Both of my kids were upset by the scene in the right way, upset at the implications of it. They are still young enough to believe in wishes and magic and the general good of the world and the people in it, and this suggestion that maybe wishes don’t come true was deeply unnerving to them.
And then there’s that Dave Grusin score, which is one of the main reasons I think people forgive the film its flaws. That score is so good that you could have cut almost anything to it and it would have worked. Allen likes to jump up and dance sometimes to music, no matter what’s happening onscreen, and the theme got him on his feet a few times. And when they finally reached the pirate ship, both of the boys were struck mute by what they were watching. They were invested completely in whether or not the Goonies saved their homes, and on edge until the final moments of the film, which served as pure release for them.
As the movie ended, Toshi turned to me very seriously and said, “Dad, you remember when we had lunch with the bad guy?”
“Yes.”
“Well, I’m not gonna have lunch with him no more. He’s bad. He’s really bad.”
Can’t argue with that. I did notice that both Toshi and Allen incorporated the shouted phrase “Holy shit!” into their play over the weekend, and we had to have a chat about how the language in the film isn’t appropriate for them to use yet. I also had a hard time explaining to my sons who are fluent in Spanish what was going on during the scenes where Mouth gleefully mistranslates to the maid. I forget how rough the PG could be back in the day.
They have played Goonies in the house many times since that screening, and it’s on the stack of things they want to see again. That hold that the film has on people is definitely more than just nostalgia. I think that I saw it at a time where I was starting to get keenly aware of tone in film, and it simply hit me wrong. When I look at it, I see all the things I don’t like, all the jokes that fall flat, all the false notes the kids strike as a cast. When my kids look at it, they see friends on an adventure, kids standing up to adults who are wrong, and the potential for treasure in a world where we are told wonders don’t still exist. I have no doubt this is a film they will grow up loving, something that holds an almost unexplainable allure for them. And if for nothing else, I find my own opinion softening somewhat simply because I can see how important it is to them.
Now that they’re back, we’ll start this column up as a regular thing again, depending on a few different factors. Toshi is at that age where the only real tool we have to punish him is taking away what is important to him, and we were about to do a screening one night when he called his mom a “jerk,” and that ended all conversation about watching movies for a full week. I also want to be careful to make sure that my kids never feel like I’m doing this for me instead of for them. I love sharing these experiences with you guys, but it’s far more important for me to have these memories than these columns. As long as it’s appropriate, we’ll keep Film Nerd 2.0 coming, and if there are films you guys want to see in this column, movies that you grew up with that were formative for you, or movies that you’re showing your own kids, then please, let me know.
I think the next few films in this series might have been picked by John Landis when he recently did a full week of “Planet Of The Apes” over at Trailers From Hell. I showed the boys the trailers, and they’ve seen the Blu-ray set on the shelf, and I think the lure is starting to become to strong to ignore. We may go Ape-crazy over here in the very near future.
And I can’t wait.
I got a good laugh out of the part where you had to explain the Mouth/Spanish scene to your Spanish fluent kids. That’s just great.
What a great article. I have two boys, 4 and 2 and we are just starting to get into movies together. Rango this week will be the first theater experience for us all together and this was a great primer on how to handle things.
Great article Drew! Glad The Film Nerd is back. Can’t wait for more.
These are my favorite columns.
Hey Drew, enjoying the column as always.
I am a huge Disney animation fan. I’m 31 now and was fortunate my dad took me to see all of them in theaters when they were re-released. I think it’s a shame new generations are introduced to the likes of Pinocchio and Bambi at home, instead of on the silver screen. That’s another story.
Yet those classics are amongst the movies I have the fondest memories of watching as a kid growing up. I’m going to add some live action ones to the list in a minute.
Firstly, I gather you’re gearing up to showing Toshi Star Wars later this year, which of course is on my list. I take it the Indy and Back to the Future movies will follow when he approaches 8/9? Man I loved James Bond movies at that age too.
Yet the two I would say had the biggest impact on me at his age right now, and I’m dying to know if he’s seen…..
Bugsy Malone and E.T.
The latter very possibly my personal favourite film of all time, and I’m sure if he hasn’t seen it yet you’re planning on it very soon.
Bugsy though? Ever considered that? That movie does something to kids that age that no other can. A picture with older kids in it, playing adults. I wanted to be Bugsy Malone, and it felt that more attainable as I sort of knew that I wasn’t a million miles away from his age. Being that young and having what seemed like a grown up film, with kids that seemed to be just about old enough to be in the top year in my school was mind-blowing. The cars – pedals. I could drive one of those! I could shoot with a splurge gun!
Is Bugsy Malone as revered in the states as it is here in the UK? Such a great movie.
Bugsy Malone (think that is a must for Toshi at that age asap)
Flight of the Navigator! It may well be awful, but by god, child-me adored that film.
So glad to see this column back and your kids as enthusiastic as ever. Really looking forward to the next one.
I really enjoyed the Film Ners 2.0 series and am happy to see it’s return. I’d also like to second the recommendation of Adventures In Babysittingâ€”it’s even got Thor in it.
My first two memories of watching movies at the cinema’s were The Never Ending Story and Milo and Otis, i’m a 1980 baby so would have been 5/6’ish i think.
Can remember being amazed coming out of the Never Ending Story which was such an epic movie to find that it was still daylight outside. The whole movie cinema going experience was incredible, will love to hear a report on how both Toshi and Allen found the experience as much as anything.
Happy to see the return of this column as well. Flight of the Navigator, Goonies, and Neverending Story were my earliest theater memories. I can’t wait to revisit those with my kid in the next few years and see how they hold up.
I really missed these columns while your kids were away. And I feel the same way about the Goonies — it’s loud and shrill.
Planet of the Apes movies next? Hmmm. I wonder what your boys will think of the nihilistic ending of Beneath the Planet of the Apes.
Thank you for this. My 9 year old and I shared the Matrix movies last weekend. Of course, it was too deep on most levels for him, but on the action and story level it connected. He was with the majority of the population, the first one was great- bleh to the rest.
I try to watch some of the stuff from my youth and it just bounces off him. My six year old daughter is so entrenched in the girlie things, but we took her to Rango this weekend and talk about a connection- I hope it can be a movie that she treasures and we can connect with again as she gets older.
Drew, I’m about ten years younger than you, so I gotta tell you, I LOVE The Goonies. And a point of argument: it may be distracting to you, but having the kids talk over each other is so much more authentic. It’s how boys talk to each other. They talk over each other, through each other; listening is secondary, talking is primary. Often the loudest voice is the winning voice.
My brother and I are 2 years 9 months apart, close to your kids’ age differences, I would guess, and we saw all of these films together, and I heartily suggest you add them to your list, if they’re not on it already:
Ghostbusters. This remains one of my all-time favorites, and brought so much joy to me as a child. I loved running around with a back pack and a paper towel roll pretending to “bust” ghosts (this was before The REAL Ghostbusters cartoon and the toys).
Ditto for Raiders of the Lost Ark. It’s a perfect film for boys because it opens up such a world of adventure. I can remember grabbing a jump rope as my whip and cutting out a cardboard rim to put on my baseball cap to “look” like Indy, and running around the forest looking for buried “artifacts.” Actually found a few arrowheads over the span of years!
Superman. Duh. I can’t remember all the times I’d “fly” around the house or outside with a red towel tied around my neck. Pure joy!
Back to the Future. I saw this film in the theater with my dad and my brother in the summer of 1985, and loved it so much that I made my dad take us back to see it the next weekend he had us. Trust me, Marty McFly speaks to kids.
And then there’s this one film, a total B-movie made by a B-movie king, that I’ve loved ever since I was about 2 years old. I know it’s a guilty pleasure, but I don’t care, and I love it without an ounce of guilt.
The Beastmaster.
Maybe it’s because it was ALWAYS on television growing up (HBO stood for “Hey, Beastmaster’s On” and TBS stood for “The Beastmaster Station”), or maybe it’s because Marc Singer’s wardrobe and awesome sword made him look like He-Man, but I LOVED The Beastmaster as a kid. Loved it. Even the scary bird-men part, that I watched through my fingers.
You have to show Toshi and Allen Ghostbusters and Raiders these films at some point. The sooner the better, ESPECIALLY with Ghostbusters and Raiders. They’ll be grateful their whole lives. I promise.
Agree on all counts, especially the Beastmaster. My uncle took me and my older brothers to it at the theater (we had to sit in the back row so he could smoke during the movie) It was too old for me at the time, but I never missed a chance to rewatch it on TBS.
Unfortunately for kids Beastmaster has nudity.
Ask and ye shall receive. I love this feature.
Happy to see this back on the site.
While I don’t have kids, based on my own history, the following might be interesting:
-DOCTOR WHO – classic and new series. Yes, I believe in the past you have noted yourself as having never really watched the show, but trust me when I say it is worth it. Just hold off on the stone Angle episodes for now. Might be too intense for some kids. Otherwise, starting with the current Matt Smith era of the show is a wise choice: very fairy tale in style, with a Doctor in Smith who is very child-like while being an old man.
-THE OUTER LIMITS/THE TWILIGHT ZONE (ORIGINALS): obviously not ever episode of these series will be suitable, but it would be interesting to see how they handle a series without a recuring cast.
And last, but not least, THE PINK PANTHER films with Peter Sellers. I doubt I need to explain.
You’ve talked about your alternate (and very cool) way of ordering the Star Wars films, and it got me to thinking about a similar approach to Apes: Parts 3-5 (Escape, Conquest, Battle) followed by 1 and 2 (Planet, Beneath). So the story begins with the threat of Ape domination in modern times, moves into the realization of that threat, and ends the series with the destruction of Earth. I may not recommend you showing them to your sons that way, but I think it’s a pretty cool order.
Doesn’t Battle end as an alternate timeline of peace between man and ape, that doesn’t lead to the original Planet this time around?
It’s debatable… certainly that’s the hope expressed there (unless you interpret the crying statue to mean it’s a false hope). But there aren’t any guarantees that things won’t turn out the same.
I echo The Neverending Story request. If there was ever a movie of formidable power over my young self…
The Childlike Empress is my first crush, and I know I’m not alone in that. I’m scared to re-watch it. I can’t imagine it’s as good a film as I remember.
I just re-watched it a few months ago. And to me it held up fairly well. The part I would cringe at the last time I watched it, early teens, wasnt nearly as bad as I made myself believe. While the effects are dated. The story itself and acting itself is still good.
This is such a great column, I love Film Nerd 2.0. I respect that you try not to push your own tastes on your kids. For instance, the main part that you don’t like about Goonies, the kids talking over each other, is the main reason why I love the film. When I was a child, this seemed to reflect real life to me. It looked like me and my loser friends all talking at the same time and flipping each other shit.
In fact, I find that this element gave the Goonies some re-playability as I always heard new jokes in the dialogue. Up until the 100th viewing or so, then I pretty much had it memorized :)
Great article, hope your kids grow up to have epic film debates with you!
Siskel & Ebert At the Movies 1985-Goonies
[www.youtube.com]
My formative films… well, the first ones I saw in the theater were Song of the South (during it’s last theatrical run) and Disney’s Robin Hood. But the ones I watched over and over and over? The Goonies, Tremors and Ghostbusters. I don’t know that the other two would be okay for your youngsters yet though.
Great write-up. I am really enjoying the Film Nerd 2.0. While, I don’t kids, I seriously can’t wait to show my nephew who is all of 6 months today my favorite films.
My GF’s has nieces and nephews, and they stayed with us. ages from 6 – 11, so some they liked others they didnt the 11 yr old girl was they only one to stay up through Princess Bride and Willow. While they all enjoyed Goonies and Monster Squad. Just imagine my uneasy-ness of how they were gonna take to Jason Harvey in Monster Squad beating on the fat kid calling him ‘faggot’ a dozen times, from a PG film no-less. I’m not about censorship. but It defintely goes to show how politic we have gotten in 20 short years…