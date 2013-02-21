Final 2013 Oscars predictions: Where did HitFix’s experts land?

The 85th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner as Oscar weekend is ready to descend on Tinseltown and, indeed, the world stage. Is it smooth sailing for “Argo” and Daniel Day-Lewis? Did the tight races for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor yield surprises? What mysteries do the envelopes still hold? We’ll know for sure next week and the Monday morning quarterbacking will be fascinating to behold, but in the meantime, it’s last call on predictions.

Once again this year, HitFix’s awards pundits have come together to help shed some light on this or that category with our final calls. Though perhaps no light is shed at all, as there are plenty of places where Gregory Ellwood, Guy Lodge and myself disagree. But that’s been the story of the season, hasn’t it? While a frontrunner for Best Picture may have emerged from the fire of phase two, a great many races are wide open. And it suggests a few promises may yet be in store.

For now, click through the video gallery below to soak up what we’re thinking. I think I speak for all three of us when I say a number of these are built on shaky foundations of “logic” and confidence, but you have to put the pencil down sooner or later. And so we have. All three of us agree in 14 categories. In eight categories, two of us agree while one was a lone wolf. And in two categories, all three of us went in completely different directions.

Find out more below, and feel free to offer up your own predictions in all categories below. Good luck!