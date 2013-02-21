Final 2013 Oscars predictions: Where did HitFix’s experts land?

The 85th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner as Oscar weekend is ready to descend on Tinseltown and, indeed, the world stage. Is it smooth sailing for “Argo” and Daniel Day-Lewis? Did the tight races for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor yield surprises? What mysteries do the envelopes still hold? We’ll know for sure next week and the Monday morning quarterbacking will be fascinating to behold, but in the meantime, it’s last call on predictions.
Once again this year, HitFix’s awards pundits have come together to help shed some light on this or that category with our final calls. Though perhaps no light is shed at all, as there are plenty of places where Gregory Ellwood, Guy Lodge and myself disagree. But that’s been the story of the season, hasn’t it? While a frontrunner for Best Picture may have emerged from the fire of phase two, a great many races are wide open. And it suggests a few promises may yet be in store.
For now, click through the video gallery below to soak up what we’re thinking. I think I speak for all three of us when I say a number of these are built on shaky foundations of “logic” and confidence, but you have to put the pencil down sooner or later. And so we have. All three of us agree in 14 categories. In eight categories, two of us agree while one was a lone wolf. And in two categories, all three of us went in completely different directions.
Find out more below, and feel free to offer up your own predictions in all categories below. Good luck!
Final Predix
Sound Edit- Skyfall
Sound Mix- Les Miserables
Song- Skyfall
Score- Lincoln
VFX- Life of Pi
Make-up- The Hobbit
Costumes- Anna Karenina
Production Design- Life of Pi
Cinematography- Life of Pi
Editing- Argo
Adapted Screenplay- Lincoln (I honestly think Argo, but I can’t bring myself to NOT predict Kushner!)
Original Screenplay- Django Unchained
Supp Actor- Christoph Waltz
Supp Actress- Anne Hathaway
Actress- Jennifer Lawrence
Actor- Daniel Day-Lewis
Director- Spielberg
Picture- Argo
How does Life of Pi win 6, including director, but not picture??
It has happened before.
And it’s mostly winning the same ones Hugo (which won 5) got last year plus director.
I may be splitting hairs, but 6 is different than 5 statistically. I think production design goes to Anna, not Pi. Though I’m starting to concede director to Pi.
I have it winning five, but as The Dude points out, the situation you describe would not be unprecedented. See: A Place in the Sun, Cabaret.
Love how you guys all went different directions with Animated Feature – the first time in years where that category is actually close.
My Predictions
Picture: Argo
Director: Spielberg
Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis
Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Supp. Actor: Robert De Niro
Supp. Actress: Anne Hathaway
Adapted Screenplay: Argo
Original Screenplay: Django Unchained
Animated Feature: Wreck-It Ralph
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Foreign Language Film: Amour
Cinematography: Skyfall
Costume Design: Les Miserables
Film Editing: Argo
Makeup & Hair: Les Miserables
Production Design: Anna Karenina
Sound Editing: Skyfall
Sound Mixing: Les Miserables
Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Original Score: Lincoln
Original Song: Skyfall
Short – Live Action: Curfew
Short – Animated: Paperman
Short – Doc: Open Heart
Picture-Argo (Alt. Life of Pi)
Director- Lee (Alt. Spielberg)
Actor- DDL
Actress- Lawrence (Alt. Riva)
S. Actor- Waltz (Alt. TLJ)
S. Actress- Hathaway
O. Screenplay- Amour (Alt. Django)
A. Screenplay- Argo (Alt. SLP)
Foreign Language Picture- Amour
Score- Life of Pi (Alt. Argo)
Song- Skyfall
Cinematography- Life of Pi (Alt. Skyfall)
Editing- Argo; no alternate because it won’t win BP without it.
VFX- Life of Pi
Make-Up- Les Miserables (Alt. Hobbit)
Costumes- Anna Karenina (alt. Les Mis)
Production Design- Anna Karenina (alt. Les Mis)
Sound Edit- Life of Pi (alt. Skyfall)
Sound Mixing- Les Mis (alt. Life of Pi)
Documentary- Sugar Man
Animation- Wreck it Half
Doc. Short- Inocente
Live Short- Curfew
Anim. Short- Paperman
Forgot to add alternates for Documentary down, but never mind.
Eleven random predictions:
1. Barbara Streisand will sing The Way We Were during the In Memoriam montage. (Alt. She sings People or Evergreen.)
2. Benh Zeitlin shocks and wins Best Director. (He shocks and wins Screenplay.)
3. Seth McFarlane does well enough that all the haters do the backhanded “Hey, he wasn’t horrible!” compliment. (Alt. It’s a polarizing, some people loved him as host. Some people hated him as host.)
4. The camera catches Tommy Lee Jones smiling or laughing at some point in the show. (Far more likely Alt. Seth makes a joke about Tommy Lee Jones and they cut to an unamused Jones.)
5. If Chastain wins, she’ll cry. If any of the other four win, they won’t cry. (Alt. Okay, maybe Watts cries. Either way, Lawrence won’t be as excited as you’d think she’d be if she wins.)
6. Anne Hathaway will keep it together at first but break into tears near the end when she’s thanking her mom/grandmother or whomever. (Alt. During her speech, they cut to Sally Field who has a “Thank God this is the last time I have to pretend i’m happy for Anne Hathaway!” look on her face.
7. The Bond song medley is surprisingly cool and includes a few surprises like Sir Paul doing a little Live and Let Die and/or Carly Simon doing a little Nobody Does it Better. (Alt. Adele says “Blimey!” at some point during her speech when she wins.)
8. We have at least four standing ovations for winners. Day-Lewis, De Niro or Tommy Lee Jones, Spielberg if he wins Director. Riva if she wins Actress. Argo if it wins Picture. (Alt. Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, and Christoph Waltz won’t get standing ovations if they win.)
9. If Tony Kushner wins, he casually mentions how Connecticut voted against abolishing slavery just to piss off Joe Courtney. (Alt. Whether it’s Tarantino or Haneke winning Screenplay, it’ll be hard to understand what they’re talking about during their speech either way.)
10. If Argo wins Picture, Affleck and Heslov will talk but Clooney will stand behind them and not say a word. (Alt. Whoever presents Best Picture announces it as, “Argo Fuck Yourself!”)
11. The closing musical number isn’t as bad as everyone assumes it’ll be. (Alt. They re-create the Rob Lowe/Snow White duet.)
1. It’s The Way We Were. Bet on it.
2. That would certainly shock Searchlight.
3. I’m betting on the later.
4. Have you ever met Tommy Lee Jones?
5. Lawrence balls.
6. Field has two Oscars. I think she’s genuinely happy for Anne.
7. Praying for McCarthy and Carly Simon!
8. Jones doesn’t get a standing O. Lee gets it for picture.
9. I think he says something about Zero Dark Thirty to be honest.
10. Agreed. Clooney will give Affleck the spotlight even though he was a VERY active producer.
11. No one will remember the closing number and it better be under 3 min.
Yeah, i was on the fence whether Tommy Lee Jones gets a standing O or not. It might depend on the crowd. Some years they barely stand for anyone. Some years, everyone but the French get standing ovations.
I still don’t get all this predictions for Life of Pi.
Visual effects is the only one I’m sure and maybe Production Design, but other than that I would really be surprised.
Picture: Argo and this is the only one it gets
Director: Spielberg
Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis
Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Supp. Actor: Tommy Lee Jones
Supp. Actress: Anne Hathaway
Adapted Screenplay: Lincoln
Original Screenplay: Django Unchained
Animated Feature: Wreck-It Ralph
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Foreign Language Film: Amour
Cinematography: Skyfall
Costume Design: Anna Karenina
Film Editing: Zero Dark Thirty
Makeup & Hair: Les Miserables
Production Design: Anna Karenina
Sound Editing: Skyfall
Sound Mixing: Les Miserables
Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Original Score: Anna Karenina
Original Song: Skyfall
Short – Live Action: Curfew
Short – Animated: Paperman
Short – Doc: Open Heart
Here we go…
Live Action Short Curfew
Documentary Short Open Heart
Animated Short Paperman
Foreign Language Amour
Animated Feature Wreck-it Ralph
Documentary Feature Searching for Sugar Man
Costume Design Anna Karenina
Production Design Anna Karenina
Makeup and Hairstyling The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Music Original Score Life of Pi
Music Original Song Skyfall
Sound Editing Zero Dark Thirty
Sound Mixing Les Miserables
Visual Effects Life of Pi
Cinematography Life of Pi
Editing Argo
Adapted Screenplay Argo
Original Screenplay Django Unchained
Actress in a Supporting Role Anne Hathaway
Actor in a Supporting Role Christoph Waltz
Actress in a Leading Role Jennifer Lawrence
Actor in a Leading Role Daniel Day-Lewis
Directing Steven Spielberg
Picture Argo
Don’t want to cut and paste them all given the explanations beneath each – mine are here -http://calvinvshobbes.wordpress.com/2013/02/17/calvins-corner-the-first-annual-oscar-predictions/
Should be genuinely interesting on Sunday, there are still enough awards up in the air to generate a bit of tension!
Production Design and Sound Editing I’m still struggling with. Can someone give me a good rationale for making a firm prediction? I’m also going back and forth on Animated Feature.
Check out our Oscar Guide series, which is designed to help in such circumstances. (O course, we make no guarantees!)
Trust me, I’ve read them all thoroughly, and I’m still torn on those two categories.
They’re certainly tricky.
The one’s driving me nutty are:
Animated (I’m going Brave)
Original Screenplay (I’m going Amour)
Production Design (I’m going Karenina)
Supp. Actor (I’m going TLJ)
Sound Editing (I’m going Pi)
I’m also going Lawrence, even though I really think Riva has a good chance (and hopefully).
I also think it’s Spielberg and not Ang Lee. But my only reasoning is that I feel like Spie’berg should be getting ‘something’. And though I know that actors love Ang Lee, I feel like they love Spielberg more and could tip the scale. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Ang Lee winning.
Animated has been getting to me as I finalized my predictions. I cannot see Wreck-it Ralph winning solely based on the Academy’s usual demographics. It seems like Brave is much more up their alley, and is from the most prestigious animation house in the business. I felt the need to go with Brave b/c then if it wins I get the prediction right, but if it loses, one of the better films wins & I’ll be happy about that.
I think that if Life of Pi is getting the most awards of the night by far, they might as well give it Best Picture too. Respected director, huge box office, and it’s not suffering as much as other genre movies that tried before. That said…
Picture: Argo.
Director: Ang Lee, Life of Pi.
Actor: Daniel Day Lewis, Lincoln.
Actress: Emmanuelle Riva, Amour.
Sup. Actor: Robert DeNiro, Silver Linings Playbook.
Sup. Actress: Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables.
Original Screenplay: Amour.
Adapted Screenplay: Argo.
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man.
Animated Feature: Brave.
Foreign Language Feature: Amour, Austria.
Editing: Argo.
Cinematography: Life of Pi.
Score: Life of Pi.
Song: “Skyfall”, Skyfall.
Production Design: Anna Karenina.
Costume Design: Anna Karenina.
Makeup & Hairstyling: Les Misérables.
Visual Effects: Life of Pi.
Sound Mixing: Les Misérables.
Sound Editing: Argo.
Animated Short: Paperman.
(… I have to catch up with the other two short categories before prognosticating).
4 for Life of Pi, 4 for Argo.
After a while of checking them out as I could…
Documentary Short: Mondays at Racine.
Live Action Short: Death of a Shadow.
Great job this season, as always. Thanks for keeping it light and objective. Some of the other sites have grown increasingly dreary and downright apocalyptic.
My final predix:
Picture – Argo
Director – Ang Lee
Lead Actor – DDL
Lead Actress – Lawrence
Supp Actor – De Niro
Supp Actress – Hathaway
Original Screenplay – Django
Adapted Screenplay – Argo
Animated – Brave
Editing – Argo
Cinematography – Life Of Pi
Foreign Language – Amour
Documentary – Searching For Sugar Man
Original score – Life Of Pi
Original Song – Skyfall
Production Design – Anna Karenina
Costume Design – Anna Karenina
Sound Editing – Life Of Pi
Sound Mixing – Les Mis
Visual Effects – Life Of Pi
Makeup – Led Mis
Animated short – Paperman
Live Action short – Curfew
Documentary Short – Open Heart
Explanations & commentary here – [www.cinemccord.com]
since everyone else is….
picture: argo
director: ang lee
actor: daniel day-lewis
actress: emmanuelle riva
supporting actor: robert deniro
supporting actress: anne hathaway
original screenplay: zero dark thirty
adapted screenplay: argo
animated feature: brave
foreign film: amour
documentary feature: searching for sugar man
production design: lincoln
cinematography: life of pi
costume: anna karenina
editing: argo
makeup & hair: les miserables
score: life of pi
song: skyfall
sound editing: zero dark thirty
sound mixing: les miserables
visual effects: life of pi
animated short: paperman
documentary short: inocente
live action short: curfew
Can’t say I’m too excited for this year’s awards. All front runners are good, but come on, is Argo the kind of movie people will sit down and watch once a year? Or even talk about it ever again? Doubt it.
How many times have you watched “The Hurt Locker” or “Million Dollar Baby”, or “Schindler’s List”?
Once, never, once (though, I feel Schindler’s is leaps and bounds better than Hurt Locker or Argo)
I predict we’re going to see a lot of snarky bloggers that will make declarations of “Worst Show…EVER!” if the show ends up being anything worse than a B-.
I’m optimistic it’ll be a better show than people think it will be mainly because I think Seth McFarlane will be better than people assume and I doubt the musical numbers will be any worse than one’s we’ve had to sit through in the past.
Remember people: It was just two years ago that James Franco decided to phone it in because he didn’t like what the writers came up with and Anne Hathaway spent the whole show looking like Lucy Punch at the end of Being Julia when Annette Bening starts changing the lines during her big scene and part of the comedy of the night was Franco in a dress and every major category was predictable and the highlight of the whole night was Billy Crystal getting a standing O when he came out to present a pointless montage.
Based on what they’ve announced for it so far, I really have zero expectations for the show.
“Anne Hathaway spent the whole show looking like Lucy Punch at the end of Being Julia when Annette Bening starts changing the lines during her big scene”
This just got a big laugh out of me. So true.
At worst, I think Lincoln ends up being this year’s Pianist simply based on the fact that absolutely NO ONE was talking about Argo’s Screenplay before “Poor Ben” got snubbed. Nevermind the fact he didn’t write said screenplay. I keep going back to the fact that neither Ron Howard, Christopher Nolan or Spielberg (for Color Purple) got a consolation Best Picture Oscar. I think the Academy waits and gives Ben his own night in a couple of years ala The Coen Bros. Some picks:
Best Picture: Lincoln
Best Director: Steven Spielberg
Best Actor: Daniel Day Lewis
Best Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Best Supp Actor: Tommy Lee Jones
Best Supp Actress: Anne Hathaway
Best Original Screenplay: Amour
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lincoln
Best Editing: Argo
Picture: Argo
Director: Ang Lee – Life of Pi
Leading Actor: Daniel Day Lewis – Lincoln
Actress: Emmanuelle Riva – Amour
Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz – Django Unchained
Supporting Actress: Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables
Original Screenplay: Amour
Adapted Screenplay: Argo
Cinematography: Life of Pi
Production Design:Anna Karenina
Costume Design: Anna Karenina
Makeup and Hairstyling: Les Miserables
Original Score: Life of Pi
Original Song: Skyfall
Film Editing: Argo
Sound Mixing: Les Misérables
Sound Editing: Life of Pi
Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Foreign Language Film: Amour
Animated Feature Film: Wreck-it-Ralph
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Animated Short Film: Paperman
Documentary Short Film: Mondays at Racine
Live Action Short Film: Curfew