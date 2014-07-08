Final 2014 Emmy Nomination Predictions

Hollywood will wake up a few hours early this Thursday when the TV Academy unveils the 66th annual Emmy Award nominees.

Will it be “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” all day? Will newcomers like “True Detective,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Orange is the New Black” make the cut? Is anyone betting against Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jim Parsons getting nominated?

Even at this late hour, prediction is tricky at best, but HitFix's Daniel Fienberg has put together a list likely contenders in ten major categories. We'll find out how many he got right when Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly announce the 2014 Emmy nominations at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Here are the full predictions in the 10 main fields, category-by-category (plus Sepinwall's wish-lists):