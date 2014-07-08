Final 2014 Emmy Nomination Predictions

Hollywood will wake up a few hours early this Thursday when the TV Academy unveils the 66th annual Emmy Award nominees.
Will it be “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” all day? Will newcomers like “True Detective,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Orange is the New Black” make the cut? Is anyone betting against Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jim Parsons getting nominated?
Even at this late hour, prediction is tricky at best, but HitFix's Daniel Fienberg has put together a list likely contenders in ten major categories. We'll find out how many he got right when Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly announce the 2014 Emmy nominations at 8:40 a.m. ET.
Here are the full predictions in the 10 main fields, category-by-category (plus Sepinwall's wish-lists):
A plausible list. Each category has about 5 returning nominees and 1 newcomer.
Whatever happens, prepare to be disappointed. No one likes the exact same set of shows as you.
I really wish you would do the Movie/Miniseries categories.
Ideally (for me, anyway) the contenders for Best Comedy Series would be (in no particular order)…
Review
Veep
Louie
Girls
Broad City
Silicon Valley
Orange Is The New Black
…and Best Drama…
Boardwalk Empire
Game of Thrones
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
The Americans
Masters of Sex
True Detective
Just a quick heads up: It should be Taylor Schilling for Best Actress – Comedy, not Amy Schilling
Fixed! Thanks!
Are we really so sure True Detective is gonna get nominations? I know, big hype, big actors, HBO, Mcconaughey’s Oscar thing but prepare yourself to be shocked tomorrow, I kinda have that feeling.
While I think it’ll get some significant nominations (and even though I’m not as super-high on it as others, I do hope it wins for the McConnaissance performance and for direction), I agree it won’t sweep as many as people seem to expect.
I do wonder if HBO will regret submitting it as a drama rather than a mini-series if it doesn’t just muscle over everything, particularly if “Game of Thrones” still ends up getting more nominations. I didn’t like this season of GoT as much as I did the last one, but it seems like public steam for the show has never been stronger than it is now.
Maybe you’re right, maybe they snub TD and go with Masters of Sex, Homeland (God I hope not) or even Boardwalk. And we are forgetting that the Academy always nominates Downton Abbey just to have one British show nominated so maybe they do that again this year (again, God I hope not).
If Tatiana Maslany gets nominated, I will yell and shout like I got nominated myself. That is how much she deserves to be on the list for giving television’s most brilliant performance(s).
I actually think Girls will get knocked down out of Outstanding Comedy Series this season in favor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
“Girls” or “Louie,” yeah, and “Girls” is the more likely imo.
Emelia Clarke over Lena Headey? Can’t agree with that at all.
what about the walking dead?
What about The Walking Dead?
-Daniel
“In the Woods” from Louie was one of my favorite 1.5 hours of television of all time. I’ve accepted the fact that it’s probably too dark of an episode to hold and traction against other comedy nominees, but I would still be overjoyed if it got some recognition (directing/writing/editing/acting all fantastic). Similarly, Jeremy Renner completely blew me away in it, and was honestly the best performance I’ve seen him in ages; I’d be ecstatic if he somehow squeezed a nom from his outside-outside-chance. Sadly I’m not expecting much for either of them in a couple hours, but I just wanted to give a little love while I still could :)
Hannibal for best drama and Mads for best actor