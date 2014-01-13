Final 2014 Oscar nominee predictions

Alright, it’s time to just take the dive. Ballots have long been in and nothing as of late can influence the Academy’s nominations, so what will be on Thursday, in so many words, will be. What is Team HitFix thinking in the way of final predictions?
Well, “final” should probably be put in quotes. There are a couple of days left here for last minute jitters to creep in so keep an eye on this post all the way through Wednesday night in case one of us makes a last-second switcheroo. But for the most part, I think we’re ready to just make our bets and call it a day on phase one of this highly competitive Oscar season.
Click through the gallery below to see what Gregory Ellwood, Gerard Kennedy, Guy Lodge and I are thinking throughout the categories (save for the shorts, which I’m actually predicting – check the comments section here). It seems the four of us only agreed on two categories out of the 21 predicted: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, there were two categories – Best Supporting Actor and Best Visual Effects – that saw us split four different ways.
Feel free to use the comments section to make your bold proclamations for this or that left-field possibility and check back with us bright and early Thursday morning to see how right…or wrong…we were.
Once more, my shorts predictions:
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“Cavedigger”
“Jujitsu-ing Reality”
“Karama Has No Walls”
“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved my Life”
“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall”
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
“Get a Horse!”
“Hollow Land”
“Mr. Hublot”
“Requiem for Romance”
“Room on the Broom”
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
“Avant Que De Tout Perdre (Just before Losing Everything)”
“Dva (Two)”
“Helium”
“Kush”
“The Voorman Problem”
Kris, I’m curious. What would be #10 for you if it came to that for BP?
Philomena
I’m tired of racism of HFPA. Not award for Lupita but yes to overacted foolish teenage diva jlaw, nothing to Chiwetel Ejiofor but yes to overacted McConaughey in homophobic Dallas Buyers Club because always in LGBT movies there are sick people with wild sexual life.
I hope BFCA goes for Lupita and Ejiofor if they are truly critics.
Have the Oscars ever surprised with more than 5 nominations in any categories not including Best Picture?
I don’t think it can happen.
Yeah, I think the votes are counted in such a way that ties aren’t possible at the nomination stage.
Oh honey, Meryl and Julia aren’t missing. Despite critics, August Osage County overperformed at SAG and Julia even got in with BAFTA (she’s definitely not missing for Sally Hawkins). Julia hasn’t missed anything and Meryl definitely has stronger precursor support than Amy. Actors have eaten up August Osage County, that branch is going to go for it in a big way.
Well, I would say Julia is pretty locked but Meryl is a bit up in the air. I think Amy Adams is the likely replacement considering American Hustle’s surge. My ideal supporting actress lineup would have June Squibb and/or Oprah snubbed for Sally Hawkins although I don’t think that will happen.
I don’t think either of them is a lock. It’s a squeaker.
Listen, sweetie, it’s quite possible for either/both to miss. For Supporting, I do think Hawkins has a huge chance of squeaking in, thanks to all the people that vote for Blanchett who will keep her in mind as well. (But I think it has to be said that Winfrey is in a weaker position than Roberts at this point.) As for Streep, her missing BAFTA was huge. The movie is not very well-liked compared to American Hustle, which is ALSO a big actors’ favorite and really capturing voters’ interest. I can easily see Adams knocking out Streep and/or Thompson, but more likely Streep. You know what they say: never go full retard.
I actually have Meryl missing, but not being replaced by Amy, but another dark horse. Just a hunch. The Academy almost always picks at least one actor or actress that seems off the wall and/or unexpected. Jacki Weaver last year… Rooney Mara and Demian Bichir the year before that… Maggie Gyllenhaal a couple years before that…
Would you like to share with us who that dark horse is? I’m very curious now, haha.
Yeah, that was my intention. Lol. Gotta leave them wanting more. It’s Brie Larson.
Haha, I knew it. Dude, you do not know the amount of happy dances I would do if that dream nomination came true. That’s how much it moved me; I connected deeply with her.
Maybe we’ll be surprised. Almost everyone wrote Linney off in 2007/8 for The Savages, but she squeezed her way back in (deservingly, so fucking thankful) because she acquired enough good buzz and stuff. Larson may have a shot on that note. If so, I suspect Adams wouldn’t make it, because I can’t see both Streep and Thompson being snubbed; just probably one or the other.
I don’t think it’ll happen but I’ll be joining in on the happy dances if Larson gets a nomination. I still need to see a fair number of films but that was my favorite performance, & “Short Term 12” my favorite movie, I’ve seen thus far.
None of you are calling Jonah Hill? That surprises me.
Nobody is. He hasn’t appeared anywhere significant to warrant such a prediction. Besides, Supporting Actor is stacked to the brim.
He deserves the Oscar over Leto, Fassbender, Abdi, Cooper, and Gandolfini (still haven’t had a chance to see Rush), but sadly it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.
Lol, not really. Maybe over Gandolfini, but that’s about it from that list there.
Only my opinion of course, but I feel pretty strongly. I’ve always loved Daniel Bruhl so it’s possible he’ll land at the top for me. However, I’ve seen everything else and it’s Jonah by a country mile.
Naturally, as do I! But having seen them all as well, it baffles me how anyone can’t see how easily Leto and Fassbender each blow them out of the water. Then having to rank the 2 is even worse. I wish they both could win, but as long as they’re nominated, I’m happy. Leto and Fassbender each had very complex roles and infused a lot of soul into their performances. There’s much depth and life to their portrayals, which I think exceeds what Hill contributes. (That’s not to diss him at all, either. But those are my two favorites.)
What’s making you stay with “So You Know What It’s Like” in best original song? I’ve heard not many people in the Academy are paying attention to Short Term 12.
Remember, it’s just the one branch though.
Voters view the eligible songs in context. That one delivers. There are out-of-nowhere surprises in that category annually. Who was paying attention to Chasing Ice this time last year?
If that one song from Paris 36 managed to be nominated, anything can happen.
Exactly.
The Llewyn Davis freefall is sickening, and as I believe one of you guys has said, it will linger as one of their all-time thick-headed blind spots if it pans out that way. Casts a bad light on this whole process, truly.
Also holding out whatever hope is possible for Redford. (Acting consists of more than just line readings, or so I thought.) If just these two things could be salvaged, I wouldn’t much mind whatever else they did.
Will continue to endeavor to take it less seriously, as Kris “begs” us. Until then, time to identify next year’s MOR powerhouse. “Into the Woods,” maybe? “Exodus”? (Shudder.)
God I hope you’re all wrong about Llewyn Davis, Coens, Phoenix, Exarchopoulos, Johansson and Hill being massively snubbed.
Yeah, Exarchopoulos doesn’t have a chance in hell, sadly. Hill is easily outnumbered in a very strong category. Phoenix could be a shocker if Her takes with the Academy more than expected, but it’s more than likely going to be DiCaprio. And I wish Johansson could get nominated, but…no. It’s not happening. ILD should get a nomination, but no, we’ve got to save room for Saving and Wolf, so….Coens don’t have a chance either. At all. Screenplay or bust, really. I’m more miffed about Oscar Isaac being so overlooked.
Yes, Isaac should be on this list, too. I don’t know how you’re so sure none of these are going to happen. Why can’t there be space for Llewyn Davis AND Wolf? DiCaprio and Phoenix give two of the best three performances in the category so they should both be in. Exarchopoulos is the best her in category. I don’t understand why people write off great work just because the guilds didn’t recognise it.
I also hope they’re wrong. But I don’t think they are.
Well, come on now, Jonnybon. You’re a regular commenter. You know how these things actually work. The momentum is strongly behind certain people and certain films, while either favor has fallen for some others or they simply aren’t the #1, #2, or even #3 ranks on the nominations ballots. It sucks, but just because it’s great work doesn’t mean there’s an actual chance. Hell, I would LOVE to believe Brie Larson and/or Greta Gerwig could achieve nominations. Larson could’ve actually had a shot had her producers pushed screeners hardcore and gotten her around the campaign trail. But now that there seems to be genuine love and appreciation for Adams, I suspect she is surely the most likely one to oust Streep, if at all. And that’s a slight longshot (albeit believable, due to American Hustle love and Adams getting the BAFTA nod over Streep). Phoenix is less likely, tbh, unless there is a surge of residual Her love from all the critics’ awards (which might’ve factored into voters’ minds). It’s not just the guilds though. That’s never 100% foolproof. There’s plenty of room for surprises, but I’m leaning more realistically.
I know, it’s about momentum, and stupid sheep. But if the nominations go as predicted here, we will surely have the biggest number of ridiculous snubs in Oscar history. I can’t fathom that until Thursday, and there’s no denying that despite whatever momentum and precursors, many of these categories are wildly unpredictable, especially with the enormous wealth of talent available to choose from this year. There COULD be what some describe as “huge upsets” all over the park. Many of the “locks” are teetering on the edge, and, if they get in, many will assume they were secure all along. It’s all too close to call.
Can we put the Scarlett as Supporting Actress nominee B.S. to sleep, please. It’s a voice over. She DIDN’T even do the voice on set with Phoenix – SAMANTHA MORTON did. If she was an unknown and “ugly” actress NOBODY would be talking about giving a nomination for this.
You think she’s only winning awards because the woman behind the voice is good looking? There’s some BS right there. And the replacement stuff is utterly irrelevant. A great performance is a great performance.
Just because great voice performances have been neglected in the past, doesn’t mean that the larger thinking can’t change when it absolutely ought to. Her work is stunning.
Jonnybon, I’ll believe that it wasn’t based on Scarlett’s looks and fame when a totally unknown and/or “ugly” actress like Gabourey Sidibe, Mayim Bialik or Heather Matarazzo gets even a FRACTION of this kind of talk in the future – particularly for a voice over performance based on sexual attraction. Face it, folks are picturing Scarlett and Phoenix screwing. If it were one of those I listed, it wouldn’t have worked the same way in many folks’ minds. Period.
I beg to disagree. It’s just a great performance, period.
I plan on reading this site for as long as it lasts. We’ll see if some “butt ugly” unknown actress ever gets more than a whisper of Oscar talk for playing a sexy voice paired with a well known decent looking actor. I think the odds are well in my favor……….
I’m pretty sure that you are Samantha Morton and you’re still upset that your performance simply wasn’t good enough for the great Spike Jonze.
I’m even more sure that you are now grasping for straws since you can’t come up with a proper retort to my points.
And I’m even MORE sure that a shnubbsdfgioler griovnbdfeead fruubmat bent.
Best Actress is going to be a tough field to crack, but do you think there’s any chance the Academy pulls a Winslet/Reader on Julia and puts her in lead?
Frankly? Roberts’s performance IMO is good enough to be in Lead. My ideal lineup would be Blanchett, Roberts, Larson, Gerwig and Louis-Dreyfus
That picture of the four main stars of American Hustle dancing (also seen in the trailer)…..that’s not in the actual movie, right? I can’t for the life of my remember it
Ha I’ve been wondering the same thing
No, it’s not, nor is the scene from the trailer where Lawrence says, “Those look like the perfect guys to buy me a drink.”–And trust me, I kept waiting for it, haha. It’s always peculiar when scenes you expect aren’t in the film’s final cut.
Interesting predictions. I think you may over-estimating your love for “Her,” but we will find out Thursday.
I hope some of you are right about Philomena, but I am also dubious.
We might be overestimating THEIR love for Her, but I don’t know how it’s possible to overestimate one’s own love for a film.
I’ve got two young kids at home, so I never get to see anything in the theaters anymore (still can’t believe Free Birds is getting snubbed), but here’s my 2 cents…
I haven’t met anyone that liked The Wolf of Wall Street so I’m a little surprised by its late surge.
I’m rooting for Redford but I realize it’s less likely he’ll get nominated. It would be a shame if that’s due to his not making the campaign rounds, but I know that’s a big part of the process.
No one predicted Scorsese and half of you aren’t predicting Brühl, even tough he has everything going for him…sigh.
Also, Winfrey is a much weaker position than Roberts, who’d I also put ahead of Squibb (which hasn’t made the BAFTA).
Word to the wise, tweaking has already begun. At least on my part. “Final” indeed.
There’s been such a vast display of talent this year and not a whole lot of consensus overall, so I’m hoping for a few Michael Shannon/Fernando Meirelles/Keisha Castle-Hughes style surprises.
Best Actress seems like a place that is ripe for this, just looking at precedence (Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren looked like sure things their years and were snubbed). Perhaps Brie Larson? Adele Exarchopoulos? Julie Delpy?
Overall, I think 12 Years a Slave will lead nominations, and I hope “Her” over performs and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” underperforms (preferably, zero nominations for that film).
I really don’t see Oprah being nominated, and not just because I thought she was bad (and obviously, then, overrated) in a boring, overrated film. It just seems like she missed a lot of the key precursors, and the love for her is not as strong as it used to be.
I’m predicting Scarlett Johansson gets in for “Her.” I think people are passionate enough to rank it highly and there needs to be some recognition/movement on recognizing performances that are not visual/actual.
I really hope Brie Larson gets in, even though I have not yet had a chance to see “Short Term 12.” I think she’s great and I love rooting for the underdog. Plus, I thought Meryl Streep was over the top in August: Osage County.
So, in other words, you are rooting for two performances you didn’t actually “see”.
:)
I just made up my final predictions, and then I came on here to look at yours in addition to two other Oscar bloggers’ predictions. It’s funny/odd to me that nobody is predicting Scorsese for a Best Director nomination despite the fact that he’s been nominated by the DGA, BAFTA, and BFCA. For the record, I’m not predicting him either. I’m just wondering why it is that there seems to be such a consensus (at least among the bloggers I follow) that Scorsese is going to be left out.
I just logged my final predictions. Maybe it’s because Her is my favorite film of the year or maybe last year’s directing nominations were so off the wall that I think Payne is out and Jonze is going to get in with a nomination. Also predicting Adams to push out Streep.
Excited to see the noms and how everything plays out.
What’s everyone’s guesses for what will be the shocking “snub” this year? And you can’t say Redford or Streep. Someone/something that everyone is considering a lock. I’ll guess Ejiofor doesn’t get nominated for Best Actor.
Conversely, what’s going to be the surprise nomination that no one is really predicting? I’ll say Clooney gets a Supporting Actor nod for Gravity.
I’m not predicting any truly shocking snub this year, but I almost predicted that it would be Emma Thompson rather than Meryl Streep who got snubbed in favor of Amy Adams. I’m not even sure that would have qualified as a total shock anyway since it’s not like Thompson has even a remote shot at winning.
If we get a really big surprise nomination this year, I bet it comes in one of the supporting categories just because of all the ambiguity about the fifth slot in each category. Maybe Scarlett Johansson actually gets in if “Her” overperforms? Not likely at all, but you asked for shocks.
Supporting Actress does seem ripe for one left field nomination assuming Julia Roberts or Oprah don’t get nominated but I would imagine Hawkins would just slide in if any of the current five miss the cut.
I could see the scenario where Thompson doesn’t get nominated but Streep and Adams do.
I’d be more surprised if there were no surprises tomorrow morning.
My out-there predictions:
Actor: Forest Whitaker
Supporting Actress: Jennifer Garner
Director: Spike Jonze
Adapted Screenplay: Short Term 12
“Snub” (I don’t really like that word, but I guess it fits): August Osage County shut out
So, maybe this doesn’t follow the “rules” you set up for this, but…
To me, the thing that could *really* happen that would feel like a total shocker: Streep gets bumped for Adams, Redford gets bumped for Bale, and David O’Russell directs his 2nd movie in a row to receive 4 acting nominations in all 4 categories.
I don’t think it will happen… but right now, it feels like it *could* happen.
At the very least, I think Cooper and Lawrence will repeat which would be kind of strange. Same director getting the same two people nominated in back to back years only one year it’s lead and the next supporting.
Going with Jean-Marc Vallée for Best Director — Cuarón, McQueen, Greengrass, and O. Russell seem all rather safe here, but from there it’s a bit of a mess. Scorsese and the backlash, the Coens going nowhere with the guilds, Nebraska being liked but not as much as Payne’s previous films, and I’m not super sure about Her’s odds, either.
So I’ll be going with the movie they seemed to like more and more throughout the race — Dallas Buyers Club. It’d be a nice way to celebrate James Schamus’ helming at Focus, too.