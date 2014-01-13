Final 2014 Oscar nominee predictions

Alright, it’s time to just take the dive. Ballots have long been in and nothing as of late can influence the Academy’s nominations, so what will be on Thursday, in so many words, will be. What is Team HitFix thinking in the way of final predictions?

Well, “final” should probably be put in quotes. There are a couple of days left here for last minute jitters to creep in so keep an eye on this post all the way through Wednesday night in case one of us makes a last-second switcheroo. But for the most part, I think we’re ready to just make our bets and call it a day on phase one of this highly competitive Oscar season.

Click through the gallery below to see what Gregory Ellwood, Gerard Kennedy, Guy Lodge and I are thinking throughout the categories (save for the shorts, which I’m actually predicting – check the comments section here). It seems the four of us only agreed on two categories out of the 21 predicted: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, there were two categories – Best Supporting Actor and Best Visual Effects – that saw us split four different ways.

Feel free to use the comments section to make your bold proclamations for this or that left-field possibility and check back with us bright and early Thursday morning to see how right…or wrong…we were.