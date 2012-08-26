Final two ‘Stars Wars’ prequels getting 3D re-release in 2013

Have you been waiting with bated breath for the final two “Star Wars” prequels to be re-released in 3D? If so, today is your lucky day.

Post-converted versions of “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” are being released back-to-back next fall, with “Clones” hitting theaters on September 20, 2013 and “Sith” to follow on October 11. The news was broken via the franchise’s official Twitter account.

Creator George Lucas plans to re-release all six “Star Wars” films in 3D, in order of the series’ chronology. “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” was successfully re-released in the format back in February, taking in a total of more than $102 million worldwide.

Will you be seeing “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” in 3D? Sound off below.