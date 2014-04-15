Final ‘X-Men Days Of Future Past’ trailer pulls out all the stops and looks mammoth

I'm not sure why they're calling this the final trailer for “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.” With a month to go before the film's release, I would imagine we're going to get pounded with marketing materials that are going to show us more and more of the film in an effort to get audiences to show up.
My own kids have been working to catch up with the “X-Men” series for the last month, and just tonight we watched “X-Men: First Class.” I was struck again by just how much I like that film's take on the relationship between Charles (James McAvoy) and Erik (Michael Fassbender), and there is no way to quantify how lucky they were to sign Jennifer Lawrence before she became a giant star. This film may feature an army of cameo appearances from the cast of the first three movies, but it is still very much a sequel to “First Class,” and a bridge to “X-Men: Apocalypse,” where we'll once again follow the younger cast.
I'm curious to see how Singer tries to tie everything together with this movie. The early draft of the script I read was ambitious and interesting and made some very smart character choices. I hope the film retains all of that while also taking full advantage of what I'm hearing is the biggest budget of any Fox film not made by James Cameron.
This new trailer (included here below in both domestic and international variations) goes big, and you can sort of piece together the entire movie from what you see here if you really pay attention. I'm surprised how much of Magneto's escape from his specially-constructed prison under the Pentagon is shown in this new trailer, but considering that's the big moment with Quicksilver, I guess they figured it was worth it to be able to show him in action. There's also a couple of quick shots from a sequence where Magneto evidently picks up an entire stadium and then drops it on someone.
More than anything, this film has to work to make sense of a timeline that's gotten somewhat muddled as they've made six films in the series so far. There are things that don't quite make sense, and doing this sort of time-travel epic gives them all the excuse they would ever need to reboot things and make it all make sense again. This may also end up being the last time we see some of these people in the film series, so I hope they send them out on a high note.
You can see how similar they are, but I think the international one is cut better, particularly in that final stretch.
We're close now, and hopefully I'll be able to see the film before I leave for the Cannes Film Festival. If not, then I'll be seeing it as soon as I'm back.
Either way, “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is in theaters May 23, 2014.
This film, as both the trailers seem to indicate, is meant to set Fox for the future of the X-Men franchise by continuing the First Class storyline in Apocalypse, which that film would set up the future in the franchise, while also giving the original trilogy cast a swan song ending that Singer never got to deliver.
If that’s the case Star Trek should sue for copy right infringement! ….
I’ve already seen too much of this film. I’m going to stay strong and avoid this trailer and any further marketing material that comes out. I’m very much looking forward to Drews review of Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Not going to watch this trailer because I’ve also seen too much already, but let’s acknowledge at least that Singer is part of the reason things got so muddled in the first place. I hope he doesn’t blow his chance to fix it.
Singer didn’t muddle anything. If you need these films to match the comic books or cartoons exactly, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.
No, actually I don’t. But it’s my opinion (which I assume it’s OK to have) that Singer changed some things that didn’t need changing, completely failed to use a number of characters effectively (Cyclops and Storm, particularly), and was not exactly very good with action sequences. He got lucky with Jackman. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about DOFP.
McWeeny said that the timeline was muddled. There are certain things about chronology and continuity that are contradicted or confused by all the different movies. He wasn’t talking about quality or about differences with the comic book.
There was really no conflict until they decided to tie the two series together, was there?
Oh. Hell. Yes.
I am so in.
Trailers can be deceptive but it looks to me like Singer might actually pull this one off.
Extraordinary. *
There has been one thing that has befuddled me in each and every trailer. In some scenes, young Xavier is in a wheel chair and sometimes he is shown standing/walking around. I’m certain it’s explained in the movie, it just makes me wonder if there are multiple “past” timelines being followed. I guess we will see shortly. I’m quite excited, as I have found enjoyment in each of the X-movies thus far. I even loved the heck out of Superman Returns.
God, please let this be good.
Please let Singer have really paid attention to Vaughn’s superior direction of X-Men: First Class and said, “Oh… so THAT’S how I should have been doing this from the start!”
So which Xmen movies do I need to watch to catch up before this one is released? I only saw the original in theatre and First Class on TV this past weekend. Watch in order of release? Any to skip?
It would probably help to see X-men 2 but not worth seeing X-men 3 or any of the Wolverine films. Those will just muddle things. Supposedly Singer is retconning the story in some respects, but we don’t know how much. The continuity is a mess now between everything that came after X-men 2, and it won’t be easy fixing it.
It’s been 10 years since we had an X-men film that wasn’t just a caricature of the original comic books. Excited for this, hope it works. This is going to be one of the most audacious and elaborate super hero films ever attempted.
Return to form for Singer? He HAS made some good movies since leaving the X-MEN franchise. VALKYRIE was fantastic.
I *hate* this idea that showing more and more of the film get people into theatres, STOP IT!
