Final ‘X-Men: First Class’ trailer gives great look at intriguing prequel

Each new piece of material they’ve released for “X-Men: First Class” has gone a long way towards convincing me that this was, indeed, the right next step for the series.
It’s been interesting watching Fox try to figure out this property, and I’ve certainly blasted them in the past for what I’ve seen as aggressive mismanagement of the franchise. “X-Men” is one of the biggest of the Marvel series, not only in terms of sales over the years but also in terms of scope and number of characters. It is one of the most flexible franchises to come out of the House Of Ideas, and the real beauty of it as a film series is that they can rotate characters in and out easily, and move backwards and forwards in chronology if they choose. I’ve always said that if there’s any franchise that could give James Bond a real run for longevity, it’s this one, but only if you take care of it and really treat it right.
As much as I like the Bryan Singer films, I would never argue that they are the only possible version of this universe, nor would I say that they render other adaptations pointless. I think there’s a lot of great material and ideas that ended up left on the table while they were making those movies, and when you look at how rushed “X-Men 3” was as a wrap-up to that initial series, it feels like Fox was killing the golden goose out of sheer petulance.
The “X-Men Origins” series seems silly to me, and the “Magneto” movie wasn’t one I had high hopes for. I think he works best as a character when he bounces off of someone else, someone who can challenge his moral position and engage him in a war of ideas as well as a physical confrontation. If you want to see how this series got from “Well, we could make a ‘Magneto’ movie” to the trailer that premiered on Yahoo! today, you should check out this piece from The Hollywood Reporter, which also points out just how frustrating and complicated the arbitration process can be for writers.
In the meantime, here’s that new trailer:
My parents are in town this week, and showing this to my dad, he seemed impressed at the way they weave in the Cuban Missile Crisis, grounding this in reality and almost establishing it as a secret history. That angle could be very appealing for people who lived through that era, and for comic book fans, it gives the story a weight it might otherwise not have.
However it turns out, I’m intrigued, and I can’t wait to see what Matthew Vaughn has done. Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait.
“X-Men: First Class” opens June 3, 2011.
The X-Men franchise remains fascinating to me precisely because of its willingness – eagerness, even – to engage in larger pop-philosophical questions of identity, morality and society. Singer’s X-films were as much a throwback to 1970s socially-conscious science fiction as anything else, and Vaughn’s film seems cut from the same cloth. In a sense they’re a modern-day version of the “Planet of the Apes” franchise – serving up societal commentary alongside action sequences and special effects.
I’m likewise fascinated by the reaction folks have to Magneto and Professor X, respectively. The way that folks gravitate to Magneto’s POV underlines the seductive nature of power more entertainingly and succinctly than some college philosophy texts.
Well put.
That looks great. I’m glad they didn’t show us too much more of the action and focused on some of the story, hints at relationships and motivations. Was excited before and still am!!
I agree Drew.
When I first heard about XM:FC I was thinking it was going to be some kind of ‘teen mutant’ movie set in the present day. Say “The OC meets the X-Men”.
But the first teaser trailer convinced me that this is a movie I really want to see. Setting it in the 60’s and the Cuban Missle Crisis was a great idea.
I have watched the teaser dozens of times now. It looks Vaughn has pulled it off and I hope they get everything completed in time.
If I could only see one hero movie this summer it would be this. I have yet to be convinced that Thor, Captain America or Green Lantern are going to be as good. Certainly based on their trailers XM:FC is the best by a long shot.
Thor is good, it’s been open in Australia since last week, even my mum (a family viewing while back home for Easter) enjoyed it and she’s not normally into those types of films. If XM:FC, Cap and Green Lantern are as good will be a great great summer.
Fox kept this one low on the radar, probably knowing that after X-MEN III and X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE [YES I JUST TYPED THAT OUT] , no amount of concept art, character stills, or interviews were going to make us look forward to the next X-Movie — they were going to have to earn our faith back, and so they waited until they had something to show us, something to prove it with. It’s worked, and even if the marketing’s been limp so far, these trailers speaks volumes.
I don’t believe this will play beyond the hard-core geeks. Like KICK ASS. The effects don’t look that impressive and neither does the story.
I really didn’t want to like this. I resisted, dragging my feet, even up until three-quarters of the way through this trailer. But, then, I crumbled. This looks good. I got chills.