‘Finding Nemo’ sequel has a title, a new logo and a release date

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s 2003 smash hit “Finding Nemo” is finally ready to set sail.
Ellen DeGeneres, who provides the voice for the charmingly forgetful fish Dory, will officially return for the sequel, which is now officially titled “Finding Dory.”
Director Andrew Stanton — who helmed the original, as well as the pricey live-action flop “John Carter” — noted that “Dory” takes place about a year after the first film, and will focus on Dory, while also including the return of Marlin, Nemo, the Tank Gang, and others. New characters will also populate the sequel, which takes place partially along the California coastline.
“Dory” is scheduled to hit theaters November 25, 2015.
Albert Brooks, who co-starred in the original as the voice of Marlin, is also returning for the sequel.
“There is no Dory without Ellen,” added Stanton. “She won the hearts of moviegoers all over the world-not to mention our team here at Pixar. One thing we couldn”t stop thinking about was why she was all alone in the ocean on the day she met Marlin. In ‘Finding Dory,” she will be reunited with her loved ones, learning a few things about the meaning of family along the way.”
Here’s the film’s newly revealed logo:
Pixar’s next film is the upcoming “Monsters University,” a prequel to the 2001 hit “Monsters Inc.”
Not something I’ll be seeing. I did love Finding Nemo, but over the years DeGeneres has become annoying and overrated, and I doubt watching an entire movie devoted to her will simply reinforce the feeling
Have no doubt…
I empathize with your feelings, after reading your comment I feel the same way about you.
