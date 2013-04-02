‘Finding Nemo’ sequel has a title, a new logo and a release date

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s 2003 smash hit “Finding Nemo” is finally ready to set sail.

Ellen DeGeneres, who provides the voice for the charmingly forgetful fish Dory, will officially return for the sequel, which is now officially titled “Finding Dory.”

Director Andrew Stanton — who helmed the original, as well as the pricey live-action flop “John Carter” — noted that “Dory” takes place about a year after the first film, and will focus on Dory, while also including the return of Marlin, Nemo, the Tank Gang, and others. New characters will also populate the sequel, which takes place partially along the California coastline.

“Dory” is scheduled to hit theaters November 25, 2015.

Albert Brooks, who co-starred in the original as the voice of Marlin, is also returning for the sequel.