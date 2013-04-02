‘Finding Nemo’ sequel has a title, a new logo and a release date

04.02.13

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s 2003 smash hit “Finding Nemo” is finally ready to set sail.

Ellen DeGeneres, who provides the voice for the charmingly forgetful fish Dory, will officially return for the sequel, which is now officially titled “Finding Dory.”

Director Andrew Stanton — who helmed the original, as well as the pricey live-action flop “John Carter” — noted that “Dory” takes place about a year after the first film, and will focus on Dory, while also including the return of Marlin, Nemo, the Tank Gang, and others. New characters will also populate the sequel, which takes place partially along the California coastline. 

“Dory” is scheduled to hit theaters November 25, 2015.

Albert Brooks, who co-starred in the original as the voice of Marlin, is also returning for the sequel. 

“I have waited for this day for a long, long, long, long, long, long time,” said DeGeneres in a statement. “I”m not mad it took this long. I know the people at Pixar were busy creating ‘Toy Story 16.” But the time they took was worth it. The script is fantastic. And it has everything I loved about the first one: It”s got a lot of heart, it”s really funny, and the best part is-it”s got a lot more Dory.”

“There is no Dory without Ellen,” added Stanton. “She won the hearts of moviegoers all over the world-not to mention our team here at Pixar. One thing we couldn”t stop thinking about was why she was all alone in the ocean on the day she met Marlin. In ‘Finding Dory,” she will be reunited with her loved ones, learning a few things about the meaning of family along the way.”

Here’s the film’s newly revealed logo:

Pixar’s next film is the upcoming “Monsters University,” a prequel to the 2001 hit “Monsters Inc.”

