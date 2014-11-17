Fired “Today” boss reportedly invoked “Survivor” in creating a backbiting workplace

Staffers were asked which producers should be “voted off the island,” according to The Wrap. That”s one of the reasons why Jamie Horowitz, a hotshot producer from ESPN, was ousted just 78 days into his tenure. According to The Wrap, “Horowitz alienated the entire morning show staff–talent and producers–by telling certain people one thing and others an entirely different thing about issues relating to the show; in some cases, he told producers and talent their colleagues were talking about them behind their backs.”

Survey finds little support for a Bill Cosby NBC comedy

About 72% of a survey of 1,000 people by Variety thought a sitcom comeback was a bad idea.

“Mike & Molly” will replace “The Millers” on Mondays

Last year, “Mike & Molly” replaced the canceled “We Are Men.” This year, it”s “The Millers.”

Fox is developing a “From Hell” Jack the Ripper TV series

“From Hell,” based on the graphic novel, was already made as a 2001 movie starring Johnny Depp.

Rob Riggle will play a town mayor in a Fox comedy pilot based on a hit Austrian series

In the remake of “Braunschlag,” Riggle will play a small-town mayor who will do anything to save his community.

Parents TV Council objected to a graphic “Sons of Anarchy” sex montage that wasn”t even a Top 5 disturbing moment

As Brian Lowry notes, there have been some truly disturbing scenes of violence this season: “Wherever one falls on the notion of a la carte versus bundling, the fact the program”s sexual content triggered the PTC”s response says a lot about the ongoing disconnect between sex and violence when it comes to what”s deemed permissible on TV.” PLUS: Katey Sagal talks Gemma”s future.

Does “Supernatural” have a “queerbaiting” problem?

As Sadie Gennis explains, “for those unfamiliar with the term, queerbaiting is when a show's producers tease a queer relationship with no intention of ever following through. This is often done to get the benefits of featuring queer relationship – namely, to gain support of the LGBTQ community and profit off their viewership – without having to worry about alienating viewers who would find such relationships objectionable.”

WEtv tries to get viewers to watch live by offering prizes

Rewards will also be offered to DVR viewers who watch shows with three days.

“Too Many Cooks” was set in Denver because it”s the home of Disney”s “Good Luck Charlie”

“What feels more sunny and American than Denver?” says creator Casper Kelly.

5 questions about “Gotham”s” Harvey Dent episode

Is Harvey Dent the unluckiest man in Gotham?

How Aaron Sorkin fixed “The Newsroom,” starting with the “woman problem”

Improvements this season include “faker news,” a better love story and making the show more self-aware. PLUS: All work on “The Newsroom” is completed.

John Mulaney: “I”m a little scared” for “Mulaney”s” future, but…

Mulaney tells Marc Maron of his sitcom”s low ratings: “I”m kind of watching it a little disassociated, and it”s kind of interesting….Because it”s like, 'how strange, what an interesting thing to go through.” I”m aware it”s happening. I”m just not feeling it right now. I”m just like, ‘oh, that”s interesting.””

Watch VH1″s “Bye Felicia” trailer

The popular expression from the movie “Friday” has inspired a TV series.

Even Dr. Phil doesn”t believe Mama June

The “Honey Boo Boo” star”s account of what happened with her child molester alleged boyfriend didn”t match with what her daughter said.

Natalie Dormer mentions Tommen as her most difficult “Game of Thrones” scene

“I tried very hard to find the line of manipulation of Tommen in this last season,” she says in a Reddit AMA. “It was a difficult thing for me and the creators to get the right tone on. We tried our best.”

Robert Kirkman promises a “pretty deadly” midseason finale for “The Walking Dead”

“There are going to be some pretty unexpected events in our midseason finale, which is as it should be,” he says.

“Last Man Standing” debates Obamacare

Friday”s episode hit a season high as Tim Allen”s character expressed displeasure with the president”s health care law.

Stana Katic mulls over the ending of “Castle”

“If the character is complete,” she says, “if there is nowhere else to go creatively, then I think it”s better to stop when you”re on top, because I admire the way that they did that with 'The Wire,' you know?”

Former “Yo! MTV Raps” host Ed Lover accuses ESPN of stealing “C'mon Man”

Lover claims he originated the phrase through his radio show”s “C'mon Son” segments.

“Aaliyah” biopic: Where Lifetime went wrong

They should”ve gotten the rights to the music, and cast a better actress in the title role.

Check out the “Doctor Who” set that Lego rejected

There were actually two “Who” Lego sets in the running, both of which were beaten by “The Big Bang Theory.”

“The Simpsons”” Matt Groening explains “Black Smithers”

Producers made a mistake with the 1st episode.

“Orange is the New Black”s” Diane Guerrero breaks down on CNN while recalling her parents deportation

The actress followed up on her parents” story during a segment on the cable news network.

“Supernatural”s” 200th episode musical songs are now on iTunes

The music is now available as a three-song download.

“Utopia”s” cow family finds a happy home

Two dairy cows and the calf that was given birth to during filming of the Fox series will reside at a place called Farm Sanctuary, instead of a dairy farm.

“Mr. Big” is now in his 60s

“The Good Wide” star Chris Noth celebrated his 60th birthday last week.

Katherine Heigl”s “State of Affairs” character is like a “TV Frankenstein” of other TV characters — including Izzie from “Grey's”

Charleston Tucker, as her character is called has got “the CIA credentials and damaged liver of ‘Homeland”s' Carrie Mathison, the workplace banter and boundary issues of 'Grey”s Anatomy”s' Dr. Izzie Stevens (funny, that), and the dedication to teamwork of 'The Blacklist”s” Raymond Reddington,” says Andy Greenwald. “To watch her is to experience DVR déjà vu. In addition to being baffling, Charleston”s name is the most original thing about her.” PLUS: It”s a welcome upgrade for NBC thanks to Heigl”s all-in performance, Heigl is woefully out of place on “State of Affairs,” not for one moment is Heigl convincing as a top-notch CIA analyst, Heigl”s real-life reputation may benefit “State of Affairs,” the show doesn”t seem to know what it wants to be, and Heigl says she returned to TV because it”s the golden age for strong female roles.