‘Firefly’ star Morena Baccarin joins ‘Gotham’: ‘V’ vet cast in key recurring role

(CBR) Morena Baccarin has been cast as Dr. Leslie Thompkins on “Gotham.”

TV Line reports that Morena Baccarin has joined the cast of “Gotham” as Dr. Leslie Thompkins, the dedicated physician and family friend to the Wayne family. In the pre-Batman series, the character will appear as a doctor working at the newly-opened Arkham Asylum, and finds herself drawn to Detective James Gordon.

TV Line describes the “Gotham” version of the character as having “coolness under pressure.” Baccarin will join the series as a recurring character in early 2015. In the comics, Dr. Leslie Thompkins was one of the first to comfort a young Bruce Wayne following the death of his parents. As one of the few civilians that knows Batman's secret identity, she's become a friend of the Bat-family and has — more than once — patched up some of Gotham's heroes. Thompkins has also run a clinic that treats criminals and drug addicts in Gotham — and her “No Violence” policy is followed to the letter.

Baccarin is likely best known for her portrayal of Inara Serra in the cult favorite television series “Firefly.” Her other prominent roles include Anna in “V” and Jessica Brody in “Homeland.” “Gotham” isn't Baccarin's first foray into the DC Universe. The actress also voiced Black Canary/Dinah Lance on the “Justice League” animated series; Cheetah in “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” and Talia al Ghul in “Son of Batman.”

“Gotham” airs Mondays on FOX.