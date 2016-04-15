First good look at ‘Pete’s Dragon’ Elliott will make you demand a stuffed animal version

This August, Disney is updating the classic tale of Pete”s Dragon for a new generation. Until now, audiences have only seen distance glimpses – or blurry poster silhouettes – of Elliott, the invisible dragon that lives in the forest. But now Elliott has revealed himself, and he”s not your 70s pink-haired reptile. He”s so fluffy! I need two!

Image Credit: Disney/EW

Entertainment Weekly snagged the exclusive reveal of the new and furry Elliott. They also spoke to director David Lowery about the decision to revamp the dragon”s look. The changes are grounded in keeping Elliott looking like part of the real world without making him too scary for children.

Production designer Jade Healy expanded on that explanation:

“David saw this furry, soft dragon that kids could imagine, when they go into the woods, could actually be there. There”s one video of a giant panda tumbling in his cave, and we looked at that again and again as our Elliott – this big animal who just doesn”t know what to do with his body.”

I couldn”t find the exact video Healy talked about using as a reference, but I feel like this gives a pretty good feel for the movements they were referencing. And who doesn”t need a Giant Panda break in the middle of their day? Watch it, you won”t be disappointed!

Pete”s Dragon roars into theaters on August 12, 2016.