‘Daredevil’ stays in the shadows in first images from Marvel’s Netflix series

Marvel Comics fans can finally get their first look at Netflix's upcoming “Daredevil” series, as a new image from the show was unveiled at the New York Comic Con today.

As seen below, Marvel and Netflix are teasing fans by not really showing us what Daredevil's suit looks like this time around. It's not exactly a clear shot of the Marvel hero, but vigilantes have to stick to the shadows, right?

In a much brighter shot, here's Cox as DD's alter ego, the blind attorney Matt Murdock. Do you see any similarity to Ben Affleck?

We'll have to wait to see Vincent D'Onofrio as the nefarious Kingpin, with Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Ben Urich, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple and Scott Glenn as DD's martial arts sensei, Stick.

Meanwhile, here's some concept art by Marvel mainstay Joe Quesada, which will give fans an idea of the gritty, Frank Miller-inspired look the show is going for.

“Daredevil” is being executive Produced by “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer” vets Steven S. DeKnight (“Spartacus”) and Drew Goddard (“Lost”), along with Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb (“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Smallville”). Goddard is writing the first two episodes.

It will be the first of several Netflix series based on Marvel Comics, with “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” following soon after. The ultimate plan is for the shows to lead up to a “Defenders” series. They will also tie into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of “Daredevil's” look?