First ‘Jurassic World’ photos feature Chris Pratt on a motorcycle but no dinosaurs

06.12.14 4 years ago

“Now, eventually you do plan to have dinosaurs in your dinosaur movie, right?”

That's what Dr. Ian Malcolm may be asking the producers of “Jurassic World” after seeing these new stills from the film, which debuted today over at AV Club

The three images give us a good look at the cast, led by “Parks and Recreation's” Chris Pratt — newly ripped for his role in the upcoming “Guardians in the Galaxy.” We're also shown co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins and Nick Robinson, but we were sort of hoping to get an early look at the long-awaited “Jurassic Park” sequel's dinos. We may have to wait until next June.

Take a look at the photos here:

