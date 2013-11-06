First Look: ‘American Idol’ XIII’s Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr.

11.06.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Get your vocal cords and dialing fingers ready — “American Idol” is back. 

FOX has released a brand new first-look video focusing on this season’s judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr., plus the various contestants who have all “been waiting for this chance my whole life,” and host Ryan Seacrest. 

The “AI” crew is once again looking for the Next Big Thing (or at least the next Clay Aiken), and they start in Detroit, hoping to find a voice to do live up to the rich the legacy of Motor City’s musical past. Then they go to Salt Lake City. Plus, one of the hopefuls twerks his way through “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Watch the preview here:

“American Idol XIII” debuts Wednesday, January. 15 and Thursday, January. 16 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT on FOX.
 

