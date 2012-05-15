First Look: Andre Braugher and Scott Speedman submerge for ABC’s ‘Last Resort’

As far back as one would care to remember, ABC has struggled on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

This year, the network has set the highly anticipated submarine drama “Last Resort,” from Karl Gajdusek and “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan, in that slot.

Directed by Martin Campbell, the pilot stars a variety of TV favorites including Andre Braugher, Scott Speedman, Robert Patrick, Dichen Lachman, Autumn Reeser, Jessy Schram, Bruce Davison and more.

The series focuses on a nuclear submarine that goes rogue after refusing a launch command. Targeted by American forces, the Colorado finds itself next to an exotic island, having declared itself a sovereign nuclear state. Complications and name-clearing ensue.

