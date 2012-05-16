First Look: CBS teases ‘Elementary,’ ‘Vegas,’ ‘Partners’ and ‘Made in Jersey’

Over the weekend, NBC put up 30-plus images for its various new programs. FOX followed with 60-plus on Monday. On Tuesday, ABC put up over 300 official press stills from its 10 new shows.
And on Wednesday, CBS ordered six pilots to series and released… five pictures. It’s good to be the king.
Thus, we’re only offering the smallest taste of Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in “Elementary,” Janet Montgomery in “Made in Jersey,” David Krumholtz and Michael Urie in “Partners” and Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis in “Vegas.” And midseason offerings “Golden Boy” and “Friend Me” are entirely unrepresented.
Oh well.
