First Look: CBS teases ‘Elementary,’ ‘Vegas,’ ‘Partners’ and ‘Made in Jersey’

Over the weekend, NBC put up 30-plus images for its various new programs. FOX followed with 60-plus on Monday. On Tuesday, ABC put up over 300 official press stills from its 10 new shows.
And on Wednesday, CBS ordered six pilots to series and released… five pictures. It’s good to be the king.
Thus, we’re only offering the smallest taste of Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in “Elementary,” Janet Montgomery in “Made in Jersey,” David Krumholtz and Michael Urie in “Partners” and Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis in “Vegas.” And midseason offerings “Golden Boy” and “Friend Me” are entirely unrepresented.
Oh well.
Elementary looks terrible already… (I’m just too in love with Sherlock BBC to even give a damn about this show.)
Alex – Not being confrontational, but why does it look “terrible” on the basis of one vertical picture featuring two actors right next to each other? At least wait til we’ve had a two-minute trailer before calling it terrible!
-Daniel
Ok let me rephrase. Doesn’t look terrible. The idea of another sherlock holmes inspired show when we already have a blockbuster movie series and an award winning BBC series is flabbergasting to me.
The parallel I’ve created in my mind is like the “Skins” dilemma. It’s like american producers see a successful show over in the UK and think it could work over in the US. That’s not to say that it WON’T work. It could. I’m just saying most people that will tune in to Elementary will probably be people comparing it to Sherlock BBC.
I know that’s not right. I’ll watch it with an open mind but right now it just doesn’t strike me as something that looks compelling in the least.
Alex – I can totally buy all of that! The part I don’t get, not just from you, is the idea that there’s room for a blockbuster movie franchise and the BBC series, but this is the bridge too far. Without giving my opinion on the script and without having seen this pilot, I can assure you that it’s a TOTALLY different approach to the subject matter from the BBC series. If it’s good, I think there’s room for both approaches. And if it sucks, I think it’ll suck and fail completely on its own merits…
But we’ll have to see! It has a lot to live up to in the BBC series. Alternative, I thought the Robert Downey Jr. movies sucked, so it could definitely improve on that. If it’s somewhere in-between? Maybe it’ll be OK…
Maybe…
-Daniel