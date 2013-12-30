First Look: Christian Bale as Moses in Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus’

Next year’s holiday season has arrived a tad earlier than expected.

Our first look at Ridley Scott’s “Exodus” (currently slated to hit theaters on Dec. 12, 2014) is certainly an eye-popping image, as the Biblical prophet Moses (Christian Bale) rides his horse into a scene that appears to feature an under-construction version of the Great Sphinx of Giza. Scripted by Steven Zaillian (“Moneyball,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) from an earlier draft by Bill Collage and Adam Cooper (“Accepted”), the forthcoming epic will focus on the Biblical exodus of the Israelite slaves from Egypt under Moses’s leadership. It also stars Joel Edgerton as Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II, Aaron Paul as Israeli spy Joshua, Sigourney Weaver as Ramesses’ mother Tuya, John Turturro as Ramesses’ father Seti I and Ben Kingsley as a Hebrew scholar.

“Exodus” began shooting in October. It is the second of two Biblical epics slated for release next year after Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Anthony Hopkins.

Check out the image below.

(via Empire)