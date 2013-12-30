First Look: Christian Bale as Moses in Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus’

Next year’s holiday season has arrived a tad earlier than expected.
Our first look at Ridley Scott’s “Exodus” (currently slated to hit theaters on Dec. 12, 2014) is certainly an eye-popping image, as the Biblical prophet Moses (Christian Bale) rides his horse into a scene that appears to feature an under-construction version of the Great Sphinx of Giza. Scripted by Steven Zaillian (“Moneyball,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) from an earlier draft by Bill Collage and Adam Cooper (“Accepted”), the forthcoming epic will focus on the Biblical exodus of the Israelite slaves from Egypt under Moses’s leadership. It also stars Joel Edgerton as Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II, Aaron Paul as Israeli spy Joshua, Sigourney Weaver as Ramesses’ mother Tuya, John Turturro as Ramesses’ father Seti I and Ben Kingsley as a Hebrew scholar.
“Exodus” began shooting in October. It is the second of two Biblical epics slated for release next year after Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Anthony Hopkins.
Check out the image below.
The Great Sphinx of Giza was built over a thousand years before the Moses/Ramses II era.
Most of Ridley Scott’s recent films have been visually appealing but dramatic garbage. I expect this to be the same.
Bale’s Moses comes from the Middle Eastern white clan with short hair and comb overs?
I’m interested- I thought “Kingdom of Heaven” was really underrated. What I can’t get over is that the script not only has Steven “Schindler’s List” Zallian on it, but was originated by the screenwriters of “Accepted.” Really? What an odd convergence of voices.
Heard this on another site and it sums up my feelings perfectly:
“Too little melanin; too much foreskin”
It’s 2013 and we’re still whitewashing the hell out of cinema. Sad. What’s even sadder is that most people probably won’t bat an eyelash at a bunch of white guys donning brownface for these roles.
This complaint is not historically or geographically accurate. I’ve grown tired of hearing this broken record when it is based in assumption has no basis in fact. Research, including DNA testing, suggests that Ramses II was fair skinned and had red hair.
Costumes and accessories are historically wrong!!this is not an Egyptian Prince !!
Hollywood will never get it right making Biblical movies.
Hollywood will never get it right making biblical story movie. It is not that they are incapable of making it right, they are unwilling to tell the truth about the Word of God.