First Look: BBC America’s ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell’

Eddie Marsan and Bertie Carvel look very English and slightly magical in the first image from BBC America's new original drama series, “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell,” based on Susanna Clarke's bestselling historical fantasy novel.



The seven-part series stars Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) and Carvel (“Restless”) as Gilbert Norrell and Jonathan Strange, two 19th century men who bring magic back to England after it has lain dormant for decades.

Check out “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell” below:





In the early 1800s, the enigmatic magician Mr. Norrell is enlisted by the government in the war against Napoleon. Further complications ensue when he summons a fairy (Marc Warren) in order to resurrect the deceased Lady Pole (Alice Englert). Meanwhile, the younger Strange begins to develop his magic skills, and eventually crosses paths with Norrell.

“Doctor Who” vet Toby Haynes is directing from an adaptation by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “Is Anybody There?”). “Strange” also stars Samuel West (“Mr Selfridge”), and Charlotte Riley (“Wuthering Heights”).

No date has yet been set, but “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell” will premiere on BBC America sometime in 2015.