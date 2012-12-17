First Look: Emmy Rossum and Viola Davis in ‘Beautiful Creatures’

12.17.12

Will “Beautiful Creatures” spawn the next blockbuster YA franchise?

Warner Bros. is certainly betting on it, as the studio has slated the “Twilight”-esque film – with vampires swapped out for witches (i.e. “Casters”) – for an early 2013 release. Starring Alice Englert as a teenage “Caster” about to experience a life-altering transformation and Alden Ehrenreich as the ordinary small-town boy who becomes the object of her affections, the film is looking to capture the same young female audience that made “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” such massive box-office successes.

Now, with less than two months to go before the film hits theaters, several brand-new images featuring Englert, Ehrenreich and co-stars Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”), Jeremy Irons and Viola Davis have hit the web. After checking them out in the gallery below, let us know whether you’ll be seeing “Beautiful Creatures” in the comments.

“Beautiful Creatures” is slated for release on February 13.

