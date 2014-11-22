First Look: Eva Green and Josh Hartnett get close in ‘Penny Dreadful’ season 2 image

Eva Green and Josh Hartnett are returning as Vanessa and Ethan in the season 2 of Showtime's horror-drama series “Penny Dreadful,” and a new image reveals that they're closer than ever. After the grim events of season 1, they could both use some comforting.

“This season Vanessa and Ethan face new challenges, and old enemies, and turn to each other for solace,” said creator and executive producer John Logan in a press release. “Their intimacy grows as they are forced to confront their demons together.”

Get your first look at season 2 here:

The Victorian-era drama will continue to draw from such literary legends as Oscar Wilde's “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Bram Stoker's “Dracula,” and Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.”

“Penny” also stars Reeve Carney, Timothy Dalton, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper, Danny Sapani and Harry Treadaway.

Season 2 guest stars will include Douglas Hodge, Johnny Beauchamp, Sarah Greene as Poole”s powerful daughter Hecate, and Patti LuPone in a mystery role.

The second season is currently shooting in Dublin, and will premiere sometime in 2015.