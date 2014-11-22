First Look: Eva Green and Josh Hartnett get close in ‘Penny Dreadful’ season 2 image

#Penny Dreadful
11.22.14 4 years ago

Eva Green and Josh Hartnett are returning as Vanessa and Ethan in the season 2 of Showtime's horror-drama series “Penny Dreadful,” and a new image reveals that they're closer than ever. After the grim events of season 1, they could both use some comforting.

“This season Vanessa and Ethan face new challenges, and old enemies, and turn to each other for solace,” said creator and executive producer John Logan in a press release. “Their intimacy grows as they are forced to confront their demons together.”

Get your first look at season 2 here:

The Victorian-era drama will continue to draw from such literary legends as Oscar Wilde's “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Bram Stoker's “Dracula,” and Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.”

“Penny” also stars Reeve Carney, Timothy Dalton, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper, Danny Sapani and Harry Treadaway.

Season 2 guest stars will include Douglas Hodge, Johnny Beauchamp, Sarah Greene as Poole”s powerful daughter Hecate, and Patti LuPone in a mystery role.

The second season is currently shooting in Dublin, and will premiere sometime in 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Penny Dreadful
TAGSDorian GrayEVA GREENFrankensteinHARRY TREADAWAYJOSH HARTNETTPatti LuPonepenny dreadfulSHOWTIMEtimothy dalton

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP