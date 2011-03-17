Check out: New ‘Fast Five’ one-sheet features nothing but sky

Believe it or not, the thing that I’ve always enjoyed the most about the “Fast and the Furious” movies is the sound. I was a student post production sound mixer back in school, and I’ve always had an appreciation for a good sound design and a good mix. There’s something about sitting in a dark theater watching a movie with a soundtrack that mostly consists of rumbling engines and tires squealing in Dolby all around my head for an hour and a half that just brings a smile to my face.

The part of a movie that has the least to do with sound is its poster, (How’s that for a clumsy segue?) and “Fast Five” just put out a new one that focuses more on the actors than the cars.

The One-sheet consists mostly of Rio’s sky-blue skies with the cast posed in various states of action across the bottom, this poster invokes more of a collage feeling than anything, as the actors do not appear to be inhabiting the same space.

Paul Walker wants to shoot someone, Vin Diesel looks a little irritated, and Dwayne Johnson seems to be walking up behind them, but he certainly isn’t looking at them. Apparently the rest of the cast has been hit by a shrink ray in this latest installation of the series. Joking aside, it’s refreshing to see when a studio diverges away from the standard “big head” school of movie posters, notice how the credits are up top as well?

Check out the new one sheet below. “Fast Five” double-clutches into theaters April 29th, 2011

