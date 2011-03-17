Check out: New ‘Fast Five’ one-sheet features nothing but sky

Believe it or not, the thing that I’ve always enjoyed the most about the “Fast and the Furious” movies is the sound. I was a student post production sound mixer back in school, and I’ve always had an appreciation for a good sound design and a good mix. There’s something about sitting in a dark theater watching a movie with a soundtrack that mostly consists of rumbling engines and tires squealing in Dolby all around my head for an hour and a half that just brings a smile to my face.
The part of a movie that has the least to do with sound is its poster, (How’s that for a clumsy segue?) and “Fast Five” just put out a new one that focuses more on the actors than the cars.
The One-sheet consists mostly of Rio’s sky-blue skies with the cast posed in various states of action across the bottom, this poster invokes more of a collage feeling than anything, as the actors do not appear to be inhabiting the same space.
Paul Walker wants to shoot someone, Vin Diesel looks a little irritated, and Dwayne Johnson seems to be walking up behind them, but he certainly isn’t looking at them. Apparently the rest of the cast has been hit by a shrink ray in this latest installation of the series. Joking aside, it’s refreshing to see when a studio diverges away from the standard “big head” school of movie posters, notice how the credits are up top as well?
Check out the new one sheet below. “Fast Five” double-clutches into theaters April 29th, 2011
Clearly, the tranquil blue sky emphasizes the fact that, for this installment â€œThe Skyâ€™s The Limit!â€. ;) haha
Maybe the cars will start flying. Seriously maybe they’ll just put a car in the f’n sky.
Looks fucking awful. There was a time when one-sheets where art, now there photoshop-crap done by people with no imagination whatsoever.
We went to The Adjustment Bureau yesterday and the trailer for this was in front. It was doing it’s job fairly very well for a 4th(!) sequel until they decided to put what can only be the movie’s biggest set piece/climactic capper into the end of the trailer. What a complete waste.
I swear the people cutting and approving these trailers are less concerned with people actually seeing the movie than how it tracks on some MBA’s spreadsheet. What kind of trailer sells the ticket 60% of the way in and then negates the sale by giving away the whole product over the last 40%? There is literally nothing left to experience for a ticket buyer.
That no one in control apparently had any restraint or common sense at all boggles the mind.
And yeah that poster doesn’t even look like they are trying – Diesel looks like he’s on some kind of unflattering tabloid and toddlers can compose more interesting layouts.
This type of thing usually occurs when the studio is trying desperately to not spend any more cheddar than possible, due to the fact that they know the money from the theater’s not gonna even compare to the home-video market. It’s too bad that they refuse to take a chance and let someone create something that would look less ‘cheap’. But we all know that similarly to real estate agents, studio executives would put their star’s faces on toilet paper if the numbers said it would get more ‘exposure’. I especially enjoy that they couldn’t even pony up enough for a proper ground texture.