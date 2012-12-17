First Look: ‘Hangover, Pt. III,’ ‘Seventh Son,’ ’42,’ ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

Like it or not, 2013 is almost here, folks – and with it a whole new crop of movie releases.

To get a jump on the new year, Warner Bros. Pictures has released images from their 2013 release slate, including first looks at comedy threequel “The Hangover Part III,” YA fantasy adaptation “The Seventh Son,” director James Wan’s latest horror film “The Conjuring,” Jackie Robinson biopic “42” starring Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford, kidnapping thriller “Getaway” starring Ethan Hawke and Selena Gomez, pot comedy “We’re the Millers” starring Jennifer Anisont and Jason Sudeikis and – last but certainly not least – the second installment in Peter Jackson’s “Hobbit” trilogy “The Desolation of Smaug.”

Check out all the images in the gallery below, then let us know which of these films you’re most looking forward to in the new year.