First Look: Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper go period in ‘Serena’

The stars of two of the biggest box office hits in recent memory are teaming up for low-key domestic drama in “Serena.”

“The Hunger Games” heroine Jennifer Lawrence and “The Hangover” kingpin Bradley Cooper are starring in 2929 and Studiocanal’s period drama “Serena,” directed by Susanne Bier (“Things We Lost in the Fire”) and written by Christopher Kyle (“Alexander”). The film has just started shooting in Prague.

“Serena” centers on newlyweds George (Cooper) and Serena Pemberton (Lawrence) who rule a North Carolina timber empire in 1929. Their marriage begins to unravel after Serena discovers she can never bear children, and attempts to take it out on George’s illegitimate family from before their marriage. It’s based on the 2009 novel by Ron Rash.

The photo above is the first look at the film, and while Lawrence’s classic beauty often makes her look born to play a role in the Jazz Age or the Great Depression, there’s just something so 21st Century about Bradley Cooper.

“2929 is thrilled to bring Ron Rash”s epic American novel to the big screen,” said producer Ben Cosgrove in a release. “Audiences are drawn to great stories with authentic characters – with this amazing cast and a director of Susanne”s caliber at the helm, we”re confident that moviegoers will find ‘Serena” riveting.”

“Serena” also stars Toby Jones (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) and Rhys Ifans (“The Amazing Spider Man”).

“We are very happy to be partnering with 2929 again,” added Studiocanal’s Olivier Courson. “Susanne Bier is a director we all greatly admire at Studiocanal, so to be able to finance and distribute her next film is a great pleasure for us. And like any filmgoer, we are very excited to see Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence together in this epic film.”

Cooper will soon be seen in David O. Russell’s “The SIlver Linings Playbook,” while Lawrence will soon appear in “House at the End of the Street.”