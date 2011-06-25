First look: John Cusack as Edgar Allan Poe in ‘The Raven’

One upon a midnight dreary, John Cusack decided to star in “The Raven,” a thriller inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe. Now we have our first look at the film.
In “The Raven,” Cusack plays the american gothic poet, who takes break from his writing when a serial killer starts basing his murders on Poe’s poems. James McTeigue (“V For Vendetta”). Alice Eve (“She’s Out of My League,” the upcoming “Men in Black 3”) and Luke Evans (“The Immmortals”) co-star.
Cusack was most recently seen in the time-travel comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine,” and will soon be seen with Dr. Dre in the thriller “The Factory.”
What do you think of the photo? Can Cusack pull off the role?
It’s funny to see Poe referred to as a “gothic poet” when he was not only a first rate story writer, he is also credited w/creating the first detective story and is considered the father of the locked from the inside mystery/crime genre due to his masterpiece, “The Murders in the Rue Morgue”. I’m looking forward to the Cusack portrayal, based loosely on a real person kind of story, that’s in no way truly based in reality, as only Hollywood can do it.
Yes, so true. Poe gets pigeonholed for his number of goth/emo worshippers…as though his broad, & substantial body of work, and his modern fans are inseparably buried alive.