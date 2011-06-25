First look: John Cusack as Edgar Allan Poe in ‘The Raven’

One upon a midnight dreary, John Cusack decided to star in “The Raven,” a thriller inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe. Now we have our first look at the film.

In “The Raven,” Cusack plays the american gothic poet, who takes break from his writing when a serial killer starts basing his murders on Poe’s poems. James McTeigue (“V For Vendetta”). Alice Eve (“She’s Out of My League,” the upcoming “Men in Black 3”) and Luke Evans (“The Immmortals”) co-star.

Cusack was most recently seen in the time-travel comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine,” and will soon be seen with Dr. Dre in the thriller “The Factory.”

What do you think of the photo? Can Cusack pull off the role?