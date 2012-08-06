First Look: Joss Whedon’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Making its debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is writer/director Joss Whedon’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” a modern-day take on the classic William Shakespeare comedy that stars a cast of Whedon favorites including Nathan Fillion, Sean Maher, Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof, Ashley Johnson and Tom Lenk. Shot in only 12 days at Whedon’s Santa Monica home, the micro-budget black-and-white production is a far cry from the director’s blockbuster superhero flick “The Avengers,” but like everything he produces it’s undoubtedly a labor love.
Check out the first official stills from the film below and let us know what you think!
The 2012 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6-16. You can check out a full list of selections here.
I want to see this film for so many reasons.
I want to see if the chemistry between Amy Acker and Alexis Denisof is still as electric as it was 8 years ago (my God… it’s been A LONG time!)
I want to see Sean Maher play smug again.
I want to see Nathan Fillion playing the fool. He does it so well (after all, the hammer IS his penis).
…
On a smaller note, I still can’t believe that out of the Whedon Players, Acker and Denisof aren’t huge, gigantic stars. Or at least, on the same level of Boreanaz, Fillion, Dushku, Baldwin, and the lovely Alyson Hannigan.
They both could be, and maybe should be, stars of their own vehicles on TV like Fillion and Boreanaz, or at the very least, the sneaky-best parts of shows they’re on, like Baldwin and Hannigan.
I always thought they were the very best actors in his company of players at delivering Whedon’s writing, well, outside of maybe James Marsters and Alan Tudyk.
Mark this film down as a “can’t wait!” for me.