First Look: Joss Whedon’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Making its debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is writer/director Joss Whedon’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” a modern-day take on the classic William Shakespeare comedy that stars a cast of Whedon favorites including Nathan Fillion, Sean Maher, Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof, Ashley Johnson and Tom Lenk. Shot in only 12 days at Whedon’s Santa Monica home, the micro-budget black-and-white production is a far cry from the director’s blockbuster superhero flick “The Avengers,” but like everything he produces it’s undoubtedly a labor love.

Check out the first official stills from the film below and let us know what you think!



The 2012 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6-16. You can check out a full list of selections here.