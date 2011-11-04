First Look: Katy Perry gets dramatic with Diego Luna in video trailer

#Katy Perry
11.04.11 7 years ago

Katy Perry may be best known as a bubbly California Gurl who really enjoys her Fridays, but she appears to be getting all dramatic in her upcoming video for “The One That Got Away.” Watch the trailer below.

Beginning with just a somber piano riff, the trailer shows the disintegration of a romance between Perry and Mr. Handsome himself, Mexican actor Diego Luna (“Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “Milk”). The downbeat tune is laced with references to other famous couples, like June Carter and Johnny Cash, and also includes a shout-out to Radiohead. Plus, that’s Fleetwood Mac mama Stevie Nicks (who knows a little something about heartbreak) doing the voiceover.

“The One” is the sixth single to be released from Perry’s ubiquitous 2010 album, “Teenage Dream.”

The video drops November 11. Are you excited for it?

