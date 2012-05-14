First Look: Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy get intense in FOX’s ‘The Following’

#Kevin Bacon
05.14.12 6 years ago
FOX has released the first images from the highly anticipated midseason drama “The Following.”
 
Created by Kevin Williamson, “The Following” stars Kevin Bacon as a former FBI agent tracking a serial killer whose violent acts have inspired a cult of followers.
 
Shawn Ashmore and Natalie Zea co-star in the drama, which has been set for Monday nights at midseason, allowing FOX to promote it out of postseason football and run episodes without repeat interruptions.
 
Check out lots of gallery and pilot pics from “The Following.”

