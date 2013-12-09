First Look: Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley highlight Sundance 2014 Premieres

#Keira Knightley #maggie gyllenhaal #Michael Fassbender #Ryan Reynolds #Paul Rudd #Nick Offerman #Amy Poehler
12.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

From Michael Fassbender to Shailene Woodley to Keira Knightley to Ryan Reynolds, Sundance’s 2014 Premieres slate (full list here) is certainly a star-studded one, and you can take your first glimpse at a number of the selected films – including Gregg Araki’s “White Bird in a Blizzard,” David Wain’s “They Came Together” and William H. Macy’s “Rudderless” – in the gallery below.

The 2014 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26 in Park City, Utah.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keira Knightley#maggie gyllenhaal#Michael Fassbender#Ryan Reynolds#Paul Rudd#Nick Offerman#Amy Poehler
TAGSAMY POEHLERChloë Grace MoretzELIZABETH BANKSIn ContentionKEIRA KNIGHTLEYMAGGIE GYLLENHAALMICHAEL FASSBENDERMICHAEL SHANNONnick offermanPAUL RUDDRyan ReynoldsShailene WoodleySTEVE COOGANSundance 2014Sundance Film Festival 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP