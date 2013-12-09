From Michael Fassbender to Shailene Woodley to Keira Knightley to Ryan Reynolds, Sundance’s 2014 Premieres slate (full list here) is certainly a star-studded one, and you can take your first glimpse at a number of the selected films – including Gregg Araki’s “White Bird in a Blizzard,” David Wain’s “They Came Together” and William H. Macy’s “Rudderless” – in the gallery below.
The 2014 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26 in Park City, Utah.
First Look: Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley highlight Sundance 2014 Premieres
Sorry but I don’t know in what part post this:
TOP 11 NYOnline 2013
Alphabetical order
12 Years a Slave
Before Midnight
Blue is the Warmest Color
Dallas Buyers Club
Gravity
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
Philomena
Prisoners
The Wolf of Wall Street.
American Hustle is ignored again in another critics group (NBR, Boston Online) despite winning Best Ensemble.
NY Film Critics Online winners were posted yesterday:
