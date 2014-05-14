First Look: Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in ‘Macbeth’

CANNES – The arrival of the Cannes Film Market means the first buzz and first looks at a number of upcoming films. Many have US distribution, many do not. One film that has displayed its first imagery is StudioCanal's new adaptation of William Shakespeare's “Macbeth.”

Directed by Justin Kurzel (“The Snowtown Murders” and the upcoming “Assassin's Creed”), this version stars none other than Michael Fassbender in the title role, Marion Cotillard as Lady Macbeth, David Thewlis, Paddy Considine and Jack Reynor (upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction”), among others.

StudioCanal posted two impressive images from the film in the Cannes Film Market today and…oh, my. Hard to gauge a movie just off promotional materials, but for The Weinstein Company, which holds US rights, this looks very promising indeed.

Could we have an interesting addition to the awards season mix on our hands?