First Look: Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in ‘Macbeth’

#Michael Fassbender
05.14.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

CANNES – The arrival of the Cannes Film Market means the first buzz and first looks at a number of upcoming films. Many have US distribution, many do not. One film that has displayed its first imagery is StudioCanal's new adaptation of William Shakespeare's “Macbeth.”

Directed by Justin Kurzel (“The Snowtown Murders” and the upcoming “Assassin's Creed”), this version stars none other than Michael Fassbender in the title role, Marion Cotillard as Lady Macbeth, David Thewlis, Paddy Considine and Jack Reynor (upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction”), among others.

StudioCanal posted two impressive images from the film in the Cannes Film Market today and…oh, my. Hard to gauge a movie just off promotional materials, but for The Weinstein Company, which holds US rights, this looks very promising indeed.

Could we have an interesting addition to the awards season mix on our hands?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender
TAGSCannes 2014In ContentionmacbethMARION COTILLARDMICHAEL FASSBENDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP