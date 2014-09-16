First Look: Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward in superhero procedural ‘Powers’

and 09.16.14 4 years ago
(CBR) A first look at Sharlto Copley as Christian Walker and Susan Heyward as Deena Pilgrim in “Powers.”

USA Today has posted the first official photo of Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward as “Powers” lead characters Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim on the set of the Sony PlayStation Network series.

“It's such a clever concept to try and imagine a real world where you actually have to deal with powers and how they impact society, and to do that through the lens of a cop drama,” executive producer Charlie Huston told USA Today.

Although “Powers” is based on the comic of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, Bendis said the television series would actually be a “different experience” than the source material. “My dream was for the show and the books to almost run in parallel universes as they explore the same themes,” Bendis said.

The article further notes that Walker's personality in the “Powers” television series is far more “up-tempo” than his comic book counterpart. “Powers” is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. There is no current air date for the series, but the ten episodes are set for a debut on Sony PlayStation Network.

Around The Web

TAGSBrian Michael BendisCHARLIE HUSTONChristian WalkerDeena Pilgrimplaystation networkpowerspowers tvPowers TV seriesPowers TV showSharlto CopleySUSAN HEYWARD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP