First Look: Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward in superhero procedural ‘Powers’

(CBR) A first look at Sharlto Copley as Christian Walker and Susan Heyward as Deena Pilgrim in “Powers.”

USA Today has posted the first official photo of Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward as “Powers” lead characters Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim on the set of the Sony PlayStation Network series.

“It's such a clever concept to try and imagine a real world where you actually have to deal with powers and how they impact society, and to do that through the lens of a cop drama,” executive producer Charlie Huston told USA Today.

Although “Powers” is based on the comic of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, Bendis said the television series would actually be a “different experience” than the source material. “My dream was for the show and the books to almost run in parallel universes as they explore the same themes,” Bendis said.

The article further notes that Walker's personality in the “Powers” television series is far more “up-tempo” than his comic book counterpart. “Powers” is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. There is no current air date for the series, but the ten episodes are set for a debut on Sony PlayStation Network.