First Look: ‘The Carrie Diaries’ introduces Lindsey Gort as Samantha Jones

Over the weekend, lost amidst an avalanche of Comic-Con news, The CW announced casting for Young Samantha Jones and, just days later, we have our first picture of our new Kim Cattrall proxy.

Relative unknown Lindsey Gort will play the new Samantha Jones, described as “a ballsy, beautiful and sexy young woman from the panhandle of Florida who has made her way – and already a name for herself – in the rock ‘n’ roll scene of 1980s NYC.”

Of Gort’s casting, series executive producer Amy B. Harris states, “In another nerve-wracking search to create the amazing characters we all came to know and love on ‘Sex and the City,’ we went out in search this year for a young Samantha Jones. Lindsey Gort walked into the room and owned the part. Funny and sexy with a whiff of vulnerability and an amazing dash of outrageousness, Lindsey is our exciting choice to play the young Samantha Jones.”

Credits for Gort include the upcoming “2 Guns,” as well as a very brief fling on “American Idol” many moons ago.

The first image of Gort, featured below, was shot on Monday (July 22) in New York City. She begins her actual production on the series today.

“The Carrie Diaries” will return to The CW on October 25.

Here’s the new Samantha: