First Look: Tom Hardy and a bald Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

(CBR) Entertainment Weekly delivers the first look at Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron together in “Mad Max: Fury Road” on the cover of the new issue, out Friday.

Director George Miller”s somewhat-delayed return to the franchise he launched in 1979 stars Hardy as Max Rockatansky, a road warrior struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape, and Theron as a commander named Imperator Furiosa.

“I wanted to tell a linear story – a chase that starts as the movie begins and continues for 110 minutes,” Miller tells the magazine.

Arriving May 15, 2015, the Warner Bros. film also stars Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz.

