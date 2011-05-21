First reaction: ‘X-Men: First Class’ offers sleek, smart superhero thrills

I am happier overall with “X-Men: First Class” than with any other film released so far in the “X-Men” franchise at Fox. And I suspect that when I see it again before my full review, I may find even more to like about it. Right now, I’m still sort of in shock at how much of it works, and how ambitious the entire thing is.
I’ll have a full review of the film closer to release, and in that, I might get a little spoilery. But my first impressions of the film are so strong that I want to share the big points without spoiling anything for you. First, there’s the style of the world, the way the mutants are built into reality, and I think one of the things that makes this such a success is the confidence that’s part of every choice made by Matthew Vaughn and his creative team. The film is set in the ’40s and the ’60s, and while I wouldn’t call it realistic, I think the impressionistic take it offers on period is even more fun than if they did it as complete realism. The powers are so matter of fact, so much a part of the world, that it never feels like the film stops to show off. “Hey, look, this guy teleports!” Well, no duh. That’s the sort of movie this is. People teleport. The film just takes that as a given, and so action scenes erupt without too much labored exposition or set-up. We learn how things work as the film needs us to, and not before. Characters are still discovering their own abilities, still learning how the world around them works.
Michael Fassbender emerges from this one a movie star, no doubt about it. He’s a great Erik, a great nascent Magneto. He spends the first third of the movie auditioning for James Bond, and as far as I’m concerned, he can have the job whenever Daniel Craig’s done with it. He is a hunter, his powers turned to one effort for his whole life. There’s someone he wants to find, someone he wants to kill. When he finally crosses paths with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), he’s a raw nerve, totally unable to imagine trusting anyone, never even imagining that there might be more people like him in the world. Xavier is already hard at work trying to find a way to incorporate mutant society into the mainstream, and he’s starting to make real headway. He’s working with Moira McTaggert of the CIA (Rose Byrne), which is what puts him in the right place at the right time to meet Erik. It’s not some cute little wink and a nod, either. Like the rest of the film, the stakes are high in that first meeting. There is an urgency to everything these people do that makes this feel like a more significant story than the average comic book movie.
In fact, there’s nothing that I would really call “average” about this. It uses your expectations about the genre to set you up one way, then time and again, reaches for something a little bit more perverse or a little bit more eccentric or a little bit more heartfelt. “X-Men: First Class” is almost desperately sincere, and I mean that in a good way. Everyone in the film plays it like they’re holding nothing back. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, is just as dedicated here as Raven, the blue shape-shifting mutant who has lived as a sort of pseudo-sister to Charles since childhood, as she has been in any of the indie films she’s done so far. The way relationships evolve in this film is particularly heartbreaking, because it makes later configurations of people resonate in different ways. You look at who’s hanging out with who in Singer’s “X-Men” films now, and it hurts. Nicolas Hoult has been carving out a very strong career for himself since “About A Boy,” and he turns the difficult-and-potentially-ridiculous role of Hank McCoy into something touching and smart.
I like the way history folds into the movie and it is clever without being annoying. It all makes nice thematic sense, and I think it’s well utilized. I was afraid it was going to be very “Forrest Gump,” but it’s actually pretty simple and direct. I think Sebastien Shaw (Kevin Bacon) is a pretty tremendous bad guy, and the way he pushes Charles and Erik to further define their own moral codes makes him more than just This Movie’s Magic Power. He’s not “just” a bad guy. He is, in essence, the thing that forces Charles and Erik to figure out who they really are. January Jones doesn’t have much to do as Emma Frost, but she wears the heck out of some costumes.
Between Sheldon Turner, Bryan Singer, Matthew Vaughn, Jane Goldman, and Ashley Edward Miller & Zack Stentz, this has not been an easy birth, but I am happy to report that it is a successful one. And this isn’t a case of managed expectations, either. “X-Men: First Class” is a genuinely good movie, not just a good superhero movie. Big and bold and aggressively told, it feels to me like this is the first film in a brand-new franchise, and even the few very wicked and enjoyable references to Singer’s films that are hidden in this one don’t tie it down. This is ground zero, and I think Fox just got it right, really right, in a way I can’t say it feels like they have on any of their Marvel films so far. With the right support, and with this film’s key creative team onboard, a sequel to this could well be the “X-Men” epic we’ve been waiting for since day one.
For now, this is one hell of a start.
“X-Men: First Class” will be in theaters June 3, 2011.
In your third paragraph, you accidentally call Michael Fassbender “Michael Fessenden.” Thinking of visual effects? ;)
I wasn’t really interested in this movie until I read this, mostly because I’m just tired of reboots and retellings. But if this is actually a good movie on its own merits, then it’ll be worth watching for me.
Michael Fassbender
not
Michael Fassbenden
It is Nicholas Hoult, not Nicolas.
Suck it, haters.
Get ready to Suck It, Part Deux when Green Lantern comes out.
So glad to ready your “first reaction” to what sounds like a great movie. No comment about McAvoy’s performance that has been praised in other articles? Look forward to reading more in your full review.
“I am happier overall with “X-Men: First Class” than with any other film released so far in the “X-Men” franchise at Fox.”
Even better than X2? Woo, I’m dying to see it!
Even better than Spider-Man 2, Iron Man or any Marvel movie so far in my opinion. Ambitious, smart and when it’s good, it’s very good. Not Nolan level though.
WOW!!! Can’t wait.
Sounds promising.
I knew from day one the movie would be wonderful!
But I wonder why you didn’t talk about McAvoy’s performance. He’s being praised everywhere.
Oh well, guess it’s the old “Fassbender-plays-a-conflicted-villain-therefore-he-is-a-more-interesting-character”; this idea that villains or bad guys or anti-heroes are always the most interesting characters is getting a little annoying, really.
So when are MGM/Sony going to give Vaughn the Bond franchise. Right after Layer Cake ended I knew Craig would be Bond…and now you’re saying the same for Michael. Can’t wait to see this.
This looks like the hero movie to beat this summer.
Thor was fairly good but not epic. I think Captain America will be about the same. The Marvel Studio movies seem to have production values that would work well on TV. There’s just something about them that seems kind of ‘cheap’ compared to movies from FOX, Universal and Sony.
So you’re not a fan of the the two Singer-directed X-Men films? I’ve always really liked them, particularly X2.
The trailers had me worried. I wasn’t expecting much to be honest. This is great news.
Somehow the words of Hugh Jackman kept ringing in my head whilst reading this, you know…”This is a fantastic movie, a real X-men movie for the fans, just wait and see, don’t judge it by the unfinished copy” I’ll go with very low expectations
“January Jones doesn’t have much to do as Emma Frost, but she wears the heck out of some costumes.”
…Don’t say it…. don’t make me cry.
Just don’t say anything more about Emma Frost.
Nothing against the current batch of US actors – but anytime you have people such as McAvoy, Fassbender & Hoult – there will be excellence. AND believe me – I like Kevin Bacon & Oliver Platt. No news that Jennifer Lawrence is hot -both in looks & skills. AS some others have commented- NOW I’m actually looking forward to seeing this flick.
Agreed–one thing that certainly has me interested in the film is the cast (and I thought McAvoy was amazing in WANTED)–and let’s not forget Jason Fleming (sic), who’s damned good in his own right.
Plus, I like the setting–the Cuban Missile Crisis as the background is a nice touch. It it good to see the film getting such positive (mini) reviews right now, and granted, the people who were ready to (and in fact, did) dismiss it out of hand should be ready with a huge plate of crow…but my guess is that they won’t admit that they were wrong. Oh well.
It’s fantastic to hear you rate it so highly Drew, the trailers have been getting increasingly better that it’s now my most anticipated summer film.
Though can I ask, how does this “first reaction” work in regards to review embargos? It seems a little odd, did Fox provide guidelines on what you can say in it? Where do you draw the line between a review and a “first reaction”?
Not that I don’t believe you, it’s just that all these positive “first reactions” I’ve seen posted on other film sites seems like a shady way to get around bad reviews by letting people say good things about the film before any full reviews.
A movie I look forward to just got blessed by a person whom I trust. I am so ready to see this.
Please make the comic book movies stop! I don’t care how good it is, we didn’t need a fifth xmen movie. nor do we need Thor or Captain America. Super Eight can’t come fast enough.
I have read less than 5 comic books in my 41 years, and I totally disagree with you. I am a fan of movies and wherever a good story comes from, who gives a shit, bring it on. I do agree on Super 8…
Here’s an idea – if they bother you so much…. don’t go. Hey, you could even choose NOT to read articles about them. How about excersize self control rather than dictate what others can watch?
Looking forward to this, but one thing from the commercials keeps bothering me. We’re talking Cuban Missile Crisis era for the big battle, right? Then why the hell are there all kinds of modern-day weapons (esp. missiles) flying around all over the place? Was it that hard to be period correct?
Your post made it sound like missiles weren’t possible during the cuban missile crisis…
O.O Cuban ‘Missile’ Crisis…. mind is blown. They had missles in World War 2 bud, a mere 20 years prior
The types of missles, you dumbasses.
Wish you were still at Ain’t It Cool. The site desperately needs you.
Not while it continues to provide so much (unintentional) amusement.
why does that matter? hes here now and writing more at an even better site.
Here is a first reaction of the new X-men movie, it’s not even out yet there’s already a review, AWESOME!! [bit.ly]
Seen the movie at a french press screening yesterday in Paris. It definitly live up to the expectation, best one in the saga. Can’t wait to see a sequel coming on screen.
Can’t wait to see the new X-men movie…. but sneak peek clips help! Enjoy! [bit.ly]
Can’t wait to see the new X-men movie…. but sneak peek clips help! Enjoy! [bit.ly]
Drew,
Thanks for the initial thoughts. I know where I’d like the next X-film to go… introduction of the “new” X-Men, maybe Alpha Flight too. What’s your preference?
That’s because it’s a period piece. All of the stories resonate most strongly in the period in which they were created.
Lord help me but I really can’t remember a female X-Angel. And I have shelves of these comics dating back to since I was a child. Is it so hard to respect the material and fans who kept this franchise afloat all this time? Hey, make your own mutant by all means but why mess with one that has already been extablished? Come on, now.
That was my reaction to Darwin, who is apparently a fairly recent addition. The second Angel was part of Grant Morrison’s run.
Here: [en.wikipedia.org]