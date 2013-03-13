First red-band ‘Kick-Ass 2’ trailer comes out swinging and cursing and leaving a mark

Just before Thanksgiving of last year, I spent four days at Pinewood Studios outside of London to see them wrapping up production on “Kick-Ass 2.” At the end of the visit, I got to see about 20 minutes of the film, a sizzle reel that director Jeff Wadlow put together to show the cast and crew what they’d been working on so very hard, and I walked away from that deeply impressed.
Today, the red-band trailer has gone live, and Mark Millar has been counting down the hours until that premiere on Twitter, giddy because he knows what Wadlow’s made, and he’s justifiably excited by it. If you didn’t like the first “Kick-Ass,” you may not be the audience for this new one, but if you did like the first film, they’ve made a sequel here that seems to be poised to genuinely up the stakes from the first film while building logically onto the characters and events we saw in that movie.
You get a glimpse here of how Kick-Ass (Aaron Johnson) and Hit Girl (Chloe Moretz) have been spending their time in the years since the death of Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Frank DeMarco (Mark Strong), and you also get a glimpse of the way they’ve changed the world around them. They’ve inspired other people to start dressing in costumes and standing up to criminals, and they begin to assemble these people into a group, figuring there must be safety in numbers. One of the most outrageous new additions to the cast this time is Jim Carrey playing Colonel Stars’n’Stripes. Look closely at him when you see him in the trailer. It’s a pretty heavy set of prosthetics that Carrey designed to wear in the film, and he looks like he leapt off the pages of the comic, like John Romita Jr. drew him for the film.
You’ll also see the flip side of the situation here, since the son of Frank DeMarco has had a slow-motion breakdown that is accelerated by the death of his mother, and he kills off his Red Mist persona permanently, renaming himself The Motherfucker. Yes, this is that kind of film. There won’t be much about “Kick-Ass 2” that you will be able to accuse of being subtle, but the film that this trailer is promising you is indeed the film they seem to have made. Profane, hyper-violent, and often hilarious, the footage I saw featured a lot of action, and Wadlow has a very different style of shooting that action than Matthew Vaughn did on the first film, but he’s worked incredibly hard to make sure that this is a true sequel, building carefully on the first film.
Here’s the new one-sheet for the film:
They moved the film recently to August, but I think it would be a mistake to see that as a sign of decreased confidence on Universal’s part. They seem very excited by what they’ve got here, and I suspect we’ll see them working overtime this summer to build the buzz.
“Kick-Ass 2” will be leaving a bruise on August 16, 2013.
Sold!!
HELL YEA SOLD 100%
I laughed more at “yeah, there’s a dog on your balls” than I would have thought I would.
I probably laughed more than I should have. In theory, it’s not that funny, but… just, Jim Carrey, that accent – awesome!
Reducing himself?
YES.
Looks great!
I like that its coming out in August. That time of year seems to be when studios put out their lame movies to signal the end of the summer season. There will now be an August movie to look forward to. And it won’t get buried by Superman or Iron Man.
So much fucked-up shit — This movie’s gonna be great! Wait till my classmate’s step-aunt hears about this!
HA! Nice.
Looks like a great time and that’s all I’m asking for. It’s strange how more people have caught onto Kick Ass after it left theaters, but a lot of the original supporters now seem to disavow the film. I don’t get it and still enjoy it a lot. (Enough that I have a British poster featuring HitGirl in my living room, anyway.)
Had to go to youtube to view it (you suck, MTV! I live in Toronto, not a cave in the mountains, why can’t I watch things from your site?) and it looks great! Looking forward to seeing where they take this one; didn’t read any of the comics series after part 1, and have managed to steer clear of spoilers.
I think Drew’s point about if not you didn’t like the first film than there’s no much for you here is right on the money. With that said, I really liked the first one so this looks be whole lotta fun!
Kick-Ass is one of my all time favorite movies. I love that movie to death, so it really hurts to say that my excitement for 2 has really taken a step or two back. Visually, think it looks kind of awful. Especially the outdoor daytime stuff. The effects looks really spotty to. Hit-Girl’s bad as scene on top of the van looses all of its bad-assness because of how it looks. And I am NOT liking that One Sheet. It’s so plain! One of the many reasons I LOVE the first one is because of there amazing marketing campaign. There posters were so cool! This poster just looks so blah.
But even the bad visuals and boring One Sheet can’t keep me from being excited. The cast looks phenomenal and Jim Carrey looks BRILLIANT. I’m still super pumped, but hesitantly so.
The more I watch the trailer, the more the look of it drives me crazy. Between Wadlow directing, Maurice Jones as DP and Hamilton back as the editor, this movie should not look so artificial.
First of all, Wadlow directed Never Back Down (Which I actually really like), and NBD looks more like KIck-Ass than Kick-Ass 2 does.
Second, Tim Maurice-Jones was the DP on Snatch, Revolver and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels. I’m sure he easily could have gotten this movie to look and feel more real and lived in, instead of the artificial look I’m seeing now.
And lastly, Eddie Hamilton (Who also did a brilliant job of editing First Class. Man I hope he edits Days of Future Past) is back as the Editor.
Between the 3 of them, why does it look so bad! There had to of been a major budget cut between 1 and 2 right? That’s the only explanation I’ve got.
Am I crazy? Am I the only one seeing the difference?
Yup, you’re the only one.
From the director of Cry Wolf and Never Back Down? That doesn’t excite me too much. I guess we’ll see!
I’m so glad no one posted anything here like “WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE MOVIES LIKE THIS??? WHY DO YOU VIOLENT AMERICANS LIKE VIOLENT MOVIES? (as if we’re the only ones) I’M SO TIRED OF SUPERHERO MOVIES! (as if someone’s forcing them to watch them) WHY DO THEY KEEP MAKING THESE MOVIES OVER AND OVER AGAIN?? (because people LIKE them, nimrod) Seems like that’s all I’ve been reading lately. It’s like people don’t understand how the movie industry works any more. It’s so nice to read comments from people who are actually excited to see a movie. You’re restoring my faith in humanity.