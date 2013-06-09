First ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ teaser poster is here

Bilbo Baggins is back, in the first teaser poster for Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”

Martin Freeman’s pint-sized hero is dwarfed by his environment in the gorgeous new one-sheet, which depicts him standing on the bank of the Celduin River as the steep face of the Lonely Mountain rises imposingly above him.

In addition to the poster, the film’s official Twitter account has revealed that the fantasy sequel’s first trailer will debut this coming Tuesday, June 11 at 10am. We’ll be posting that as soon as it’s up, so stay tuned.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” is slated for release on December 13.

