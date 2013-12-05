First trailer for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ is shockingly full of bad guys

Peter Parker’s back, and it appears that positively everyone would like him dead.
The first trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” covers a fair amount of ground, and it looks like the way they’re making a story work with a multitude of bad guys running around is somehow tying all of them together. When Marc Webb cut back the stuff about some mystery behind the death of Peter’s mother and father, I was hoping that was the end of that story thread. Instead, it looks like it is a major part of this film as well.
There’s a lot to take in during this 2:41. I love the opening shot of him falling towards the city from above. One of the kicks of the best of the Spider-Man games is that feeling of falling as far as possible before snapping out a web to swing on. It looks like Peter and Gwen Stacy have picked up despite her father’s dying wish. It also looks like Harry Osborne is absolutely the Green Goblin, with Norman stuck upstairs in bed.
Considering Electro is supposed to be the main bad guy, there’s not a lot of him in the trailer, but I like what we see. The Rhino stuff looks like it’s going to be a subplot in the film, like he’s one more threat that Oscorp throws in his way.
Obviously they’ve been playing up the Daily Bugle as the cornerstone of their viral campaign this time around, and I spotted a few mentions of it in the trailer as well. Does that mean Peter’s working for them in this one, or are they still planning to leave out J. Jonah Jameson completely?
Whatever the case, I am curious to see if Webb’s got a better script to work with this time around. I like the way Electro looks in motion, I’m curious enough about the Oscorp storyline, and I can even learn to live with the stuff about his parents. It all comes down to just how well the story juggles everything and how much fun the film is as a whole.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theaters on May 2, 2014.
Notice the Doc Ock arms in the Oscorp lab? And a set of wings on its left?
Yeah that opening shot really is beautiful. I wish they handled all of the movie with that kind of touch but it looks like as soon as the action starts the movie begins to look like a video game more than a film. Electro looks a helluva lot better on screen than in the still photos though so thats a plus. I’m also stoked by the quality of actors, particularly Dane Dehaan and Chris Cooper.
Anyone else sad we never got a Chris Cooper Jim Gordon performance? He would have been a great Year One version of Gordon.
My biggest complaint with the first one is how badly they botched the Lizard as a character. Conners is tragic in part because of his lost limb but also because once he has become the Lizard his family is constantly in jeopardy. I feel like they really lost the human element to his drama under bad writing and a very weird/bad performance by Ifans.
One moment really stands out where Conners is staring at his arm in the mirror and it seems like the perfect moment to have his wife come up and console him to show that there is love there but the arm keeps him distant. Then throw in some dialogue at the end about his family not being safe and he is instantly more sympathetic. Seems like an easy fix but they weren’t concerned with his character just the end game of having him kill Capt. Stacy.
Hollywood continues to not learn from past mistakes. One of the most stated criticisms of Spider-Man 3, the weakest of the last version of the franchise, was that it was overloaded with too many villains/characters and buckled under the weight.
It had the largest opening weekend of the three, but ended up earning LESS than its two predecessors.
Meanwhile Spider-Man 2, considered by most to be the strongest of the series had but ONE villain.
The new reboot with Amazing Spider-Man did well, in part due to it keeping its focus on one task (origin story) and one villain (Lizard).
So what does Hollywood do with Amazing 2? MORE VILLAINS! Rhino, Electro, maybe an early Green Goblin? We also see the Vulture wings, so maybe that. And if this is all stemming from Oscorp then it becomes a villain itself!
I expect to see a jumbled mess on the screen similar to the Spider-Man 3.
Actually, Spider-Man 3 is the highest-grossing entry in the series– gotta count them international dollas, bro.
I just find it bullshit that they’re already openly discussing Spiderman 3/4 when 2 hasn’t even come out yet. How am I supposed to get excited for this?
And the idea that they’re going to try and outdo Alfred Molina’s perfect performance as Ock is gross.
The only semblance of retribution would be finally casting John Malkovich as the Vulture, because the world needs that. But here I am again, talking about the 3rd movie before the 2nd has come out. I wish this reboot didn’t exist.
Malcovich as the vulture would be genius
What about Larry David as the Vulture? I think it would pretty..pretty..pretty good.
I just went to YouTube to watch the first teaser for Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 from 2004. There were so many cool shots with the first reveal of Doc Ock. The trailer ends with that awesome image of Spider-Man swinging through New York being reflected in Doc Ocks glasses. I watched that trailer dozens of times when it first came out.
Maybe I’m just getting spoiled but I don’t see anything like that in this trailer. Probably the best part was Spider-Man catching the police car.
I’m sure looking forward to X-Men: Days of Future Past. This will be the hero movie to beat this season.
I remember that on etoo. When I first saw it I thought it was some soppy romantic movie but then did it blow me away? I also loved the official theatrical one. That had me hooked with ” I believe there’s a hero in all of us”
Also did someone notice the rephrasing of the dialogue—
2004: No matter what I do, no matter how hard I try, its the ones I love who will always be the ones who pay
2013: Everyday I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save the more enemies I will make, until I finally face those with more power than I can overcome
I know trailers are not always a barometer of how good or bad a movie is, but:
Wall to wall CGI action (admittedly highly polished CGI) with perfunctory character beats and standard mystery element. Sigh. It will make billions.
I hope in between the eye candy showcased in the trailer they actually have fun with Peter Parker and more importantly Spidey’s trademark quippy fightin’ dialogue.
And for goodness sake, bring back J Jonah Jameson! He’s a national treasure in the Spidey-verse.
Hopefully it holds together better than the first.
Some huge hiccups in the first. A few moments of awesome.
i lol at you, cause this movie looks like the biggest piece of crap yet. Nothing in this movie looks good at all.
electro is ALL wrong, rhino (if u can even call that rhino looks like the worst thing put in a spiderman movie yet, and the guy playing green goblin is just as bad a choice as jamie foxx as electro.
i remember when i saw that Jamie Foxx was playing Electro i thought “great so he makes one ok movie now his in spiderman playing a character he doesnt suit” but then i saw rhino was going to be in it (thinking it would look like the rhino everyone loves, u know the one that IS RHINO.) thought it would be CG like hulk not the crap they put in.
We have officially entered into the Joel Schumacher phase of the Spider-Man franchise.
This.
That is a quite big and diverse universe they are creating for Spidey. His parents being linked with OSCORP, Spidey originating from OSCORP, Gwen working at OSCORP, Lizard originating from OSCORP, The Goblins originating from OSCORP and apparently the whole Sinister Six originating from OSCORP.
Guess now Aunt May will get a job at OSCORP and MJ will become the Face of the new OSCORP campaign:” OSCORP your ONE and ONLY source of Superheroes & Supervillains”