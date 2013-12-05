First trailer for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ is shockingly full of bad guys

Peter Parker’s back, and it appears that positively everyone would like him dead.

The first trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” covers a fair amount of ground, and it looks like the way they’re making a story work with a multitude of bad guys running around is somehow tying all of them together. When Marc Webb cut back the stuff about some mystery behind the death of Peter’s mother and father, I was hoping that was the end of that story thread. Instead, it looks like it is a major part of this film as well.

There’s a lot to take in during this 2:41. I love the opening shot of him falling towards the city from above. One of the kicks of the best of the Spider-Man games is that feeling of falling as far as possible before snapping out a web to swing on. It looks like Peter and Gwen Stacy have picked up despite her father’s dying wish. It also looks like Harry Osborne is absolutely the Green Goblin, with Norman stuck upstairs in bed.

Considering Electro is supposed to be the main bad guy, there’s not a lot of him in the trailer, but I like what we see. The Rhino stuff looks like it’s going to be a subplot in the film, like he’s one more threat that Oscorp throws in his way.

Obviously they’ve been playing up the Daily Bugle as the cornerstone of their viral campaign this time around, and I spotted a few mentions of it in the trailer as well. Does that mean Peter’s working for them in this one, or are they still planning to leave out J. Jonah Jameson completely?

Whatever the case, I am curious to see if Webb’s got a better script to work with this time around. I like the way Electro looks in motion, I’m curious enough about the Oscorp storyline, and I can even learn to live with the stuff about his parents. It all comes down to just how well the story juggles everything and how much fun the film is as a whole.



“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theaters on May 2, 2014.