First trailer for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ promises a return to Asgard and beyond

Phase Two is in full swing.
While I can’t say what I thought of it, I did see “Iron Man 3” over the weekend, and I conducted interviews with the cast of the film and with producer Kevin Fiege and director Shane Black. Now that we’ve seen three stand-alone adventures for Iron Man, it’s about time for the first sequels to the other films that helped introduce the Avengers start to roll in, and it should surprise absolutely no one that the trailer for “Thor: The Dark World” will be on the front of “Iron Man 3” when it arrives in theaters.
Thankfully, it’s online now, and it gives us our first taste of what to expect as Alan Taylor (“Game Of Thrones”) takes over as director. Chris Hemsworth is back, as are Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Ray Stevenson, Kat Dennings, Stellan Skarsgard, Jaimie Alexander, and Idris Elba. Zachary Levi steps in for the departing Josh Dallas as Fandral, and there’s a new bad guy in the form of Christopher Eccleston as Malekith.
Most importantly, though, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, and I’m glad they didn’t try to shoehorn her into “The Avengers.” Right now, the relationship in “Thor” between this Asgardian being and this human woman is one of the things that I think offers huge potential that is largely unexplored so far. Portman hasn’t always had the greatest luck playing romantic leads, thanks to chemistry that hasn’t gelled with every co-star. In Hemsworth, though, she found a really interesting match, and towards the end of the first film, there is a look Jane Foster gives Thor once he finally stands fully revealed as a god that is the single most carnal, convincingly heated moment that Portman’s had in any movie.
Looks great. It looks much bigger than the first film, and the idea of taking Jane into his world is a nice spin on the fish-out-of-water formula of the first movie. Thor’s powers are suitably scaled here, and it looks like this is a real fight for him. And best of all, the end of the trailer looks like they’re going to make him hurt, and I’m all for that. These guys all came off well in “The Avengers.” It’s time to dirty them up and punish them a bit, and I’m excited to see how they handle it here.
Besides… look at this shot…
… and tell me that you’re not excited to see what happens when these two meet again.
“Thor: The Dark World” arrives in theaters for the holidays on November 8, 2013.
The end is great, but also, how good is the look that Sif gives Natalie Portman. Jilted woman anyone?
This is why this franchise is going to end up being my favorite. I don’t know what it is but this cast has ridiculous chemistry. It’s what carried the first film through and through.
And yes, I’m all about this damn love triangle. That look Sif gives to Jane? Perfection. I know everyone’s all about Iron Man and the Avengers but just give me Thor. Thor’s the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the most potential, in my opinion.
Meh. That’s the least interesting option, IMO. Why can’t Sif and Thor be comrades in arms and nothing else? After the first one, I’d have preferred a buddy/romance movie between Sif and Fandral. Unfortunately Joshua Dallas now has OUAT commitments.
How do you know Lady Sif was giving a dirty look to Jane?
Thor was easily my favorite of the Marvel lead-up films to The Avengers, even more than the first Iron Man.
It is easily the most re-watchable. Seriously, go re-watch them all, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America, and it is the film with the best pacing and the least amount of issues.
I credit that fully to the best director they’ve had yet, Kenneth Brannaugh. So I go into this film with some trepidation that he doesn’t return.
I don’t have HBO, so I’ve never seen HBO, so I have no clue what Alan Taylor brings to the table. I hope it’s great.
As for the ephemera:
Love triangle? Eh, if they can do it without it being cliché, I don’t mind.
But Zach Levi as Fandral? Love it. Love it so much. Love it with all my Nerd Herd heart.
And speaking of Chuck, if they’re ever looking for a Ms. Marvel for the Marvel films, can we just all nominate Yvonne Strahovsky and be get her on-screen, ASAP?
There was no chemistry between Portman and Hemsworth. It was by far the worst element of the first film. I’m skeptical about this.
Don’t worry, I get the feeling they’re going to kill her off. The character is pretty disposable and it’s not like Natalie Portman is in love with this franchise to begin with.
They’re not killing her off. Another character is going, though.
Loki looks like he showed up late to the set and didn’t have time to get into costume.
I can feel Marvel fatigue setting in but maybe by November it’ll pass.
After just reading that Hiddleston did a makeup test for the “Crow”, was a little skeptical. But that shot above looks like the Crow to me, sans the makeup.
Agree that Portman and Hemsworth had little to no chemistry in the first film, but I blame that on the poor writing. They had so very little time to interact, and the romance angle felt so very shoehorned in. I REALLY never bought that Thor’s super sudden love for one mortal woman was what gave him a whole new humble attitude. Completely unbelievable.
Now I’ll admit, I find Loki’s character great fun, and I look forward to seeing more of that, since the brothers’ relationship is ten times more interesting than Thor and Jane. I would have preferred to see Loki being more cunning in Avengers, and less interested in a physical fight, since I prefer “Trickster God” to whiny immature god throwing a revenge tantrum. Not to mention a little more gray in his black-painted character. But having him around I think is still a great asset to this sequel. Looking forward to it.
As for you commenters talking about the look Sif’s giving Jane? How on earth can you tell it’s Jane she’s looking at from this trailer? I never got that at all.
Loki looks like a god. If your idea of a god is someone who weighs 90 pounds and listens to Disintegration by the Cure over and over again.
Has anyone else thought that the best chemistry Natalie Portman has ever had with a male lead was when she was underage? Specifically with Jean Reno in The Professional and Tim Hutton in Beautiful Girls.
My question is: Whereare the Warriors Three?
This looks to be exactly what I wanted out of the first film (which felt very small IMO). I’m now looking forward to it.
Everytime i watch Thor, i have to watch The Avengers right after. Lol. I cant wait to see the new Thor movie. Its funny cause at first i thought the Thor movie wasnt going to be good but it surprised me for sure.
