Five things we learned from Beyonce’s new Tumblr

After giving birth to Blue Ivy, Beyonce has decided to bring fans into her private life more than ever.

Her new Tumblr page is filled with personal photos and short videos of the superstar, along with her family and friends — including Gwyneth Paltrow, sister Solange, husband Jay-Z, and his BFF Kanye West. They include live pics, some candid clowning shots and a peek at the couples’ travels abroad. Plus, Bikinis. Lots of bikinis.

The singer includes this note to fans, “I Am: This is my life, today, over the years – through my eyes. My family, my travels, my love. This is where I share with you, This will continue to grow as I do. Love, Beyonce.”

Here are five things we learned from the collection:

1. She’s a Marvel girl.

No Batman or Superman for Beyonce; she’s a Spidey fan all the way, even donning a sexy version of the wall-crawler’s primary-colored costume. She also has mad Connect 4 skills. Nerds rejoice!

2. She looks good in ANYTHING.

We’ve always known that Bey knows how to rock dresses, bikinis, tight tee shirts, hats and other duds. But snorkeling gear? Still hot.

3. Jay-Z’s not the only one with a taste for fine cigars

Beyonce seems like the kind of goodie-goodie who’s more likely to curl up with a Bible than a bottle, but here she reveals her weakness for the refreshing taste of tobacco. She’s in flavor country.

4. She’s a big Jay-Z/Roc-a-Fella fan. Really big.

In a number of the new photos, the singer is seen proudly displaying the pyramid-shaped hand sign that her hubby uses that represent his Roc empire (or, as some conspiracy theorists suggest, a connection to freemasonry). She could also just be a big Daft Punk fan.

5. How does she keep her amazing figure? Fruit.

The only food you’ll see in these photos is fruit. No meat. No cookies. Just fruit. Come one, Beyonce — live a little! Have a steak or something every once in a while.



What’s your favorite new pic?