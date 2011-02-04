Florence + The Machine, Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Chuck’ and Mandy Moore to sing for Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the performers of the best original song Oscar nominees this year and, happily, most of the original artists will appear live at the Kodak Theater. The only surprise is the inclusion of hipster favorite Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.

The British songstress will join previous Academy Award winner A.R. Rahaman in performing “If I Rise” from “127 Hours.” Dido sings on the original movie recording and is also a nominee along with her brother Rollo Armstrong for the song’s lyrics.

Former best actress winner Gwyneth Paltrow will brave the cold chill of her peers in the audience to preform “Coming Home” from “Country Strong.”

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, better known as “Chuck” to most HitFix readers, will sing their “Tangled” duet “I See the Light” accompanied by composer Alan Menken on piano (cough, ego).

And finally former winner and multiple performer Randy Newman will put viewers to sleep, er, keep viewers enraptured with “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3.”

According to co-host James Franco, the 83rd Academy Awards will also feature at least one musical number with Franco and Anne Hathaway. The Oscars air live on ABC Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. As always, look for continuing coverage of everything Oscar here on HitFix.