Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse headlining Sasquatch

The 10th anniversary lineup for the Sasquatch Music Festival nabbed at least few big names from the Northwest to headline the George, Wash., bash.

Death Cab For Cutie, Foo Fighters and Modest Mouse – all originally formed off the upper Pacific coast – will be joined by acts like Wilco, the Flaming Lips and the Decemberists during the four-day festival. It runs May 27-30 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash.

The semi-complete lineup is below. Tickets are on sale now.

The Memorial Day weekend event last year was three days long, with My Morning Jacket, Massive Attack and Pavement leading the charge.

Here is the 2011 Sasquatch lineup, with more name TBA:

Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse , Wilco, The Flaming Lips (performing The Soft Bulletin & more), The Decemberists, Bright Eyes, Iron & Wine, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Bassnectar, Robyn, Flogging Molly, Death From Above 1979, Pink Martini, Cold War Kids, Old 97″s, Ratatat, Wolf Parade, Chromeo, Guided By Voices, Yeasayer, Beach House, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Local Natives, Matt & Kim, Deerhunter, Mstrkrft, Trailer Park Boys, Sleigh Bells, Major Lazer, Flying Lotus, Skrillex, Tokyo Police Club, Fitz & The Tantrums, !!!, Archers of Loaf, Against Me!, The Thermals, Best Coast, CSS, Surfer Blood, Jenny & Johnny, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Head & The Heart, Bonobo (DJ Set), City and Colour, Reggie Watts, K-Os, Gayngs, Tim Minchin, The Drums, The Radio Dept, Young the Giant, The Antlers, Sharon Van Etten, Villagers, Stornoway, Aloe Blacc, Black Mountain, Moondoggies, Noah & The Whale, Sam Roberts Band, Secret Sisters, Twin Shadow, Das Racist, Wye Oak, Tig Notaro, Wheedle”s Groove, Smith Westerns, Rival Schools, Foster the People, Alberta Cross, S. Carey, White Denim, Washed Out, Gold Panda, Dan Mangan, Axis of Awesome, The Globes, Cotton Jones, Jaill, Mad Rad, Basia Bulat, Other Lives, The Bronx, White Arrows, Pepper Rabbit, Talkdemonic, Rebecca Gates and The Consortium, The Young Evils

