Foo Fighters debut new song ‘Something From Nothing,’ sport their Dio side

10.17.14 4 years ago

Foo Fighters have dropped the first full song from their new effort “Sonic Highways”: “Something From Nothing.”

It's a nice li'l hard rock hat tip to metal influencers, perhaps and maybe specifically Dio and his “Holy Diver.”

“Sonic Highways,” overall, should be an album that honors rock 'n' rollers of past and present: the band went to eight different cities collaborating in eight different legendary studios and combining with no less than eight guests, from Ben Gibbard and Carrie Underwood, to Joe Walsh and Bad Brains.

The album is out on Nov. 10; the HBO documentary series of the same name, helmed by frontman Dave Grohl, starts tonight (Oct. 17).

